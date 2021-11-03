Dennis Moore held one of Kansas' spots in the United States House of Representatives for several years. He was a noted moderate Democrat who represented the state's 3rd District.

More recently, he developed several health problems. Moore had been relatively open about his struggles with Alzheimer's disease. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he'd also developed cancer.

Passed away on November 2, 2021

Dennis Moore has died, reports KMBC. He'd reportedly been living at an assisted living facility for three years. Moore's death came on the same day as Jean Rounds, who'd also been diagnosed with cancer.

Jean Rounds was the wife of sitting the Republican United States Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Moore was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998, defeating Republican incumbent Vince Snowbarger. He was re-elected five times. During Moore's time in Congress, the 3rd District of Kansas included Kansas City and Lawrence.

He was a leading member of the centrist U.S. House groups Blue Dog Coalition and New Democrat Coalition.

Moore was a member of the House Budget, Financial Services, and Small Business Committee. He would serve as chairman of the Financial.

Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Animal welfare and environmental conservation were two particular areas of focus of his in Congress.

In 2010, Moore would not run for re-election. His wife, Stephanie, would run for his seat. However, she would lose to Republican State Representative Kevin Yoder.

Not long after leaving Congress, Moore began noticing that he was having unusual difficulty with his memory. He'd also begun to have trouble with keeping track of household finances, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Was an officer in the United States Army

Dennis Moore was born in Anthony in south-central Kansas and attended Wichita Southeast High School. He would enroll at the University of Kansas and Southern Methodist University in Texas, eventually leading to his receiving a law degree from the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka.

Moore served in the U.S. Army, including with the Military Intelligence Corps. He would reach the rank of captain.

Moore would become assistant attorney general of Kansas for some time. Following working as a lawyer in private practice, he became the district attorney of Douglas County, Kansas, in 1977. He held the position until 1989. After leaving the district attorney's office, Moore became a high-profile defense attorney. He was also a member of the Johnson County Community College board of trustees.