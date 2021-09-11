On Thursday, September 9, French President Emmanuel Macron offered his condolences on the death of actor Jean-Paul Belmondo. According to Israel Hayom, he called him a national treasure of the country, in which everyone found himself: "He was full of laughter, loud speeches, and talent. He was a great hero and a recognizable figure, a tireless daredevil and a master of words."

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo died Monday, September 6, at the age of 88. The New York Times noted that his lawyer Michel Godest revealed the details of what happened on his Twitter page: "He was very tired for a while.

He passed away peacefully."

The farewell ceremony for the actor took place at the Maison des Invalides de Paris. The coffin with Belmondo's body, covered with a French flag, was carried into the courtyard to the music of Ennio Morricone from "The Professional." A military band played the composition. Family members of the actor, politicians, sports and cultural figures were invited to the ceremony.

One thousand or so lucky members of the public, who had a health pass, were allowed into the House of the Disabled. The rest watched the ceremony on giant screens set up in the courtyard. The leading French TV channels broadcasted the ceremony live.

At the end of the ceremony, the House of the Disabled doors, where the coffin containing Bebel's body was placed, was open to all those who wished to bid him farewell.

Some had been waiting for this moment since 7 am, according to the France-Presse journalists.

According to his only son Paul, a family funeral was held on Friday morning in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés (Belmondo had four children from two marriages).

Remembering Belmondo

"We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he was like us.

Great among the greats, but he was above all a man," was how Jean-Paul Sartre described him. "We admire him. He makes us laugh. In his acceptance speech, Belmondo is almost like us, only better," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

French actor Alain Delon has spoken out about the death of a colleague, describing his depressed state: "I am absolutely depressed... He was part of my life; we started together 60 years ago."

Also reacting to the news of the actor's death on her Twitter page was the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. She expressed her gratitude for the beautiful memories that many generations will cherish: "Gone is the giant. The leading actor of the "new wave", a popular character in films by Gerard Uri or Georges Lautner, a brilliant Cyrano in the theater.

Jean-Paul Belmondo was all these things at the same time."

Man of Honor

Even though after suffering a stroke 15 years ago, Belmondo stopped his film career and was rarely seen in public, the French called him "a national treasure" until his death. Those who encountered him in life admired his simplicity, referring to him as "a friend or family member.

Proof of the enduring love of the French for "The Magnificent" was the 4.2 million viewers who flocked to the cinema the day before to watch The Professional for the tenth time. Jean-Paul Belmondo has left behind 80 films, most of which he performed stunts himself. His other best-known works are Chauchard, The Professional, The Beast, A Woman is a Woman, and The Magnificent.