Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson are visionaries, who undertook space journeys. Marc Lore, the former Walmart president, is another billionaire who wants to create a new city called Telosa in an American desert. It would be a $400 billion metropolis. Its architecture would be eco-friendly, energy production sustainable, and a water system capable of resisting drought. That would go a long way to eliminate issues related to climate change that trouble the world. These incidents are increasing with damage to the infrastructure, loss of habitat, and deaths in recent times.

USA Today says the city would be devoid of fossil fuel-dependent vehicles. People would use bikes to commute or depend on slow-moving autonomous cars or walk. That would make Travel more pleasant with no obnoxious gases to pollute the environment. Renewable Energy would rule supreme, and Telosa would house around 5 million. A report cautions climate change likely to affect nearly 1 billion people in 2050, and the goal is to welcome residents to the city by 2030. Its surroundings would be ideal, appeal to everyone, and lay claim to being Utopia.

Location of the dream city of Telosa

Marc Lore has to zero in on one of the many deserts in America for his dream city.

He has options in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, and the Appalachian region. He intends to create a new model for a society where protection of the environment would get priority. He wants to provide for a better quality of life coupled with more opportunities. The billionaire assures those who choose to reside in Telosa would be proud of their decision.

Marc Lore, the visionary, says the dream city Telosa would be a place of pride for all its residents. The USA Today adds that Lore wants renowned architects Bjarke Ingels Group BIG to design the city. It would have a giant skyscraper to act as a beacon for the city. Its name would be the Equitism Tower. For a start, there would come up accommodation for 50,000 residents spread across 1,500 acres.

Due to the heatwave, the people of New York City had to conserve electricity.

Telosa, a new city in America

According to CNN, Telosa is a new city coming up in America. Billionaire Marc Lore describes it as a city clean as Tokyo, diverse as New York with social services of Stockholm. He is a former Walmart executive and entrusted the work of designing it to a world-famous architect. He wants to build Telosa, a sustainable metropolis in the American desert. It would be a "city of the future." Cities Today have to battle with climatic disorders like heatwaves, wildfires, floods, etcetera. These disturb the lives of people.

This is not the first new city planned by the architects

CNN goes on to add Telosa is not the first new city planned by Bjarke Ingels Group. It has been involved in several important projects like installing a ski slope on top of a power plant in Copenhagen. The architects also co-designed Google's new headquarters in London and California. Recently, in January 2020, the Japanese carmaker Toyota revealed it had commissioned the firm to create a master plan for a new city. The venue of the city is at the foothills of Mount Fuji. It would be another city of the future with autonomous vehicle testing, smart technology, and robot-assisted living. This city in Japan, for 2,000 persons, would be unlike Telosa that is for a much higher population. Talking about the future of transportation, air taxis would be a popular mode for city travel. Elon Musk, another billionaire, wants to colonize Mars where one more city might come up.