William F. Clinger Jr. was one of the most influential members of the United States Congress during the 1990s. He was a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Clinger was sent to the House of Representatives from Pennsylvania. A moderate Republican, he gained a reputation for bipartisanship, note the Post-Journal and the Times Observer.

Passed away on May 28

William F. Clinger Jr. died on May 28, 2021, his daughter, later on, announced it. The cause of death was apparently not confirmed. He was reportedly in Naples in southwestern Florida at the time.

From 1995 to 1997, Clinger had chaired the Oversight Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. He had also been the vice-chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the ranking member of that committee's Subcommittee on Aviation.

Clinger was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978. In the process, he defeated the Democratic incumbent, Joseph S. Ammerman. For the bulk of his Congressional career, Clinger represented the 23rd District of Pennsylvania. However, that District was eventually eliminated, and Clinger was moved to the 5th District.

After his initial victory, Clinger was successful in another eight elections to the House. He opted not to run for re-election in 1996.

After retiring from Congress, he became the chairman of the board of trustees of the Chautauqua Institution. Clinger also took on a position with Johns Hopkins University, his alma mater.

Though he left elected office, Clinger remained politically active. He was a key figure with Issue One, an organization focused on major campaign finance reform.

Clinger also became a prominent critic of Donald Trump.

Clinger was an officer in the United States Navy

William F. Clinger Jr. was a native of Warren in northeastern Pennsylvania. He later graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, near Philadelphia. In addition to Johns Hopkins University, Clinger also obtained a degree from the University of Virginia.

Specifically, a law degree at the latter.

After his time at a Johns Hopkins, Clinger served in the U.S. Navy, reaching the rank of lieutenant. He later worked for what was then known as the New Process Company in Warren. It has since become known as the Blair Corporation. It's one of the biggest mail-order retailers in the United States. Eventually, however, Clinger became a practicing attorney.

Clinger was married to the former Julia Whitla, and reports differ as to the exact date of when. Julia graduated from the Masters' School in Dobbs Ferry, a New York City suburb, followed by what was then the Connecticut College for Women. She passed away in 2016. They had four children.