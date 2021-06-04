Ryan Zinke had been on something of a meteoric rise through the ranks of American politics, eventually becoming one of the government's most powerful officials as secretary of the interior.

However, his political career seemed to come to an abrupt halt. Zinke became one of several high-profile Trump administration officials to resign amidst scandal. But apparently, he's looking to return to his old stomping grounds.

Officially launches Congressional campaign

Ryan Zinke is formally a candidate for the United States House of Representatives from Montana, reports the Independent Record.

Speculation and expectations had been rampant for some time that he would make such a move. And now he has. The race in question is slated to culminate in the 2022 mid-term election.

Zinke is already a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He won Montana's sole House seat in 2014 and 2016. Both times by wide margins. He would eventually resign his House seat to become the interior secretary. Republican Greg Gianforte was elected to succeed him and has since been elected as the state's governor.

During his tenure as the secretary, Zinke became embroiled in a number of scandals. Including ones involving travel expenditures and another surrounding a major contract awarded to an apparently unqualified firm.

Eventually, Zinke stepped down from the Cabinet post. Afterward, he took on jobs relating to cryptocurrency and energy consulting. Now, he apparently believes he can return to the realm of politics.

As indicated by KTVH, the political landscape in the state is set to change in 2022. Following the 2020 Census, Montana is getting a second seat in the House of Representatives.

However, lines have not yet been drawn to determine where one district ends, and the other begins.

Current Montana U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale is expected to run for re-election. Rosendale and Zinke are both Republicans. If both of their residences are drawn into the same district, a prominent primary battle could be in order though this could be unlikely.

Zinke is a resident of Whitefish in the state's northwest. Rosendale's residence is located in Glendive, found in east-central Montana.

Zinke is a retired highly-decorated high-ranking U.S. Navy SEAL

In his youth, Ryan Zinke became an Eagle Scout and apparently also displayed great athletic skills. He graduated from the University of Oregon with honors and a geology degree. Later, he obtained further degrees from the National University in California and the University of San Diego.

After graduating from Oregon, Zinke joined the United States Navy. He was selected to become one of the Navy's elite SEAL Team members. At one point serving with the famed SEAL Team Six. Not surprisingly, much of his military career was spent doing classified work.

Among what is publicly known is that Zinke retired as a commander. And that he received a number of decorations, including a pair of Bronze Star Medals.

In 2008, he was elected to the Montana Senate. Four years later, gubernatorial candidate Neil Livingstone tapped Zinke to be his lieutenant governor if he were elected. However, Livingstone lost the Republican nomination to former U.S. Representative Rick Hill. Hill later lost the general election to Democratic Montana Attorney General Steve Bullock.