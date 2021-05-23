Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, recently met US President Joe Biden at the White House. Moon is the second world leader to visit Biden after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Interacting with the media at a press conference with the president of South Korea, Biden indicated that he could meet Kim Jong-un but added that it would not be like earlier meetings of the "recent past." Former President Donald Trump had met Kim face-to-face on three occasions. The first time was in 2018 in Singapore; they met in Hanoi and later in the Demilitarized Zone DMZ.

They had developed an understanding of sorts but failed to arrive at a solution. It was a clash over priorities. Trump's priority was denuclearization, while Kim's was relief from sanctions..It was a stalemate in the denuclearization of North Korea and meant America would have to revise its strategy. Biden has taken up that exercise.

Daily Mail UK reports that Biden said his approach would be different. He wants to see the North surrender its nuclear weapons. His words were – "I would not give him all that he's looking for." Soon after assuming charge, the Biden administration tried to establish contact with North Korea, but it played hard to get. Moon Jae-in was all praises for Biden, and the two leaders agreed to work together to nullify the threat posed by North Korea with its range of nuclear arsenal.

It was a matter of concern for both, and they wanted denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Moon wants to resolve North Korea issues before relinquishing office in May

Moon Jae-un had meaningful meetings with Joe Biden. They agreed to work towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The president of South Korea began his visit after meeting Vice President Kamala Harris.

He said the former US President had threatened to withdraw US troops from the country. Daily Mail UK adds that Biden and Moon realized the need to cooperate on issues associated with security in the region. The ultimate objective would be to achieve total denuclearization and permanent peace. Moon Jae-in will relinquish office in May and is keen to see a restart of the stalled talks on the subject.

The parties would be Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul. In May, North Korea said the Biden administration is maintaining a "hostile policy" towards it.

Biden announced about vaccines for South Korea

President Joe Biden identified an official of the State Department to act as a special envoy for North Korea. He also announced vaccination. It would cover the service members of South Korea who work with the US forces on the peninsula. Daily Mail UK mentions that efforts made by the Biden administration to reach out to the North did not produce the desired result. Many foreign diplomats left North Korea due to a shortage of food and medical aid.

The US and South Korea want denuclearization of the Korean peninsula

According to ABC AU, Joe Biden could meet Kim Jong-un under the right conditions. The United States is working to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. That was the common goal of both Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden. The US President was aware that asking North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal was not an easy task. His predecessors failed, and he wants to make a new beginning. He nominated a veteran State Department official to take over a special US envoy for North Korea. He is a Korean-American diplomat, had served in a similar position under President Barack Obama, and assisted in the Trump-Kim summits. Moreover, he is knowledgeable about the political setup in the region.