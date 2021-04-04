The Capitol complex was quiet since Congress is on recess this week due to the spring holidays. There were very few people around. Most of them were staff members, reporters, and police officers. The sudden appearance of a vehicle as it rammed into the security barricade took the police by surprise. One police officer died on the spot, and another was injured. The driver of the vehicle ran out, brandishing a knife. He tried to attack the police on duty but was shot and taken into custody. He later died, and his identity is established. As a result, the building was under lockdown for a couple of hours.

The incident reminded one of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection that left a trail of destruction and death. The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said - "This has been a challenging time for the U.S. Capitol Police."

Los Angeles Times says the police officer who lost his life was a seasoned veteran of the Capitol Police force. He is William "Billy" Evans and was a member of the division's first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described him as a "martyr for our democracy." President Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David. He sent condolences to the bereaved family. To show respect to the departed officer, the President ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and other important locations.

America was on high alert to face unrest from supporters of Donald Trump who attacked the Capitol.

No links to terrorism in the Capitol incident

Evan's death is the second in the line of duty for the U.S. Capitol Police this year. The earlier death was of an officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Subsequently, two other officers committed suicide in the weeks following that attack.

Before these incidents, four officers lost their lives while on duty in the history of the force. These are information provided by the Capitol Police. Supporters of Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol and left four dead. Los Angeles Times adds the latest incident does not have any link to terrorism. That is what the authorities say.

Robert Contee, acting chief of D.C. Metropolitan Police, explains - "We need to understand the motivation." The suspect does not have any police record. There is also no prior indication that the incident was a threat to any specific member of Congress.

The Capitol incident and identity of the suspect

The authorities have identified the suspect as a 25-year-old from Indiana. Investigators are trying to dig into his past to unearth a motive for his actions. It seems he recently lost both his job and apartment in Indiana. He graduated in finance in 2019 and was a member of the university's football team in 2017 and 2018. The police are investigating his posts on social media platforms. These could provide clues to his mental setup.

This is because those who have a presence .in such outlets leave behind information to help the investigating agencies. Los Angeles Times makes a mention of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That was when a group of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, and a sense of fear remains even today. A Senator suggests a review of the Capitol's security provisions. In her opinion, since this was the second attack on the Capitol within three months, it has become more vulnerable.

The attack on the Capitol

According to Sky News, the acting chief of the force said the suspect drove his vehicle in the two police officers' direction. One of them died, and the other is in hospital. Later, the suspect brandished a knife, charged towards the officers, and fell to police bullets.

He later succumbed to his injuries. The Reverend Patrick Mahoney, a member of the Church, admitted he heard the shots as he was finishing a Good Friday service in the vicinity.