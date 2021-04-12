The National Guard has been deployed in Minneapolis after police shot and killed Daunte Wright, 20, just 10 miles from where George Floyd died. Wright was pulled over in Brooklyn Center for having air fresheners hanging from the rear-view mirror in his car. Minnesota law prohibits any object hanging from the rear-view mirror of a vehicle.

After Wright was pulled over with his girlfriend by police, he called his mother, Katie Wright, and asked her for insurance information. Wright had just received the car. While waiting for the information, police found out that Wright had an outstanding warrant and tried to arrest him.

Wright re-entered his car and started to drive. As Wright drove away, police fired at his car, hitting him. He managed to drive a few blocks before crashing into a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown at this time if Daunte Wright was armed or why police began shooting at him.

It is believed to have been an accidental shooting and that the officer used the wrong weapon.

BREAKING: Police chief says he believes that officer who shot Daunte Wright grabbed the wrong gun, intended to tase him instead of shooting him — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 12, 2021

Protests

The shooting of Daunte Wright triggered at least 500 protesters to gather around the Brooklyn Police Department after the shooting.

Some people began throwing rocks at the police department, breaking windows, while others jumped up and down on police cars. Police responded by forming a line wearing riot gear, firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the protesters' crowds.

In other areas of the city, looting began. The National Guard was deployed before midnight to help maintain peace in Brooklyn Center.

At least two dozen buildings were destroyed. City officials believe that the National Guard will keep the protests peaceful.

We are in the process of expediting those plans to bring additional Guardsmen on duty in response to the events overnight in Brooklyn Center. We will continue to assist in protecting lives and property and maintaining peace in Minnesota's community. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 12, 2021

Minneapolis has been on edge since George Floyd's killing on May 25, 2020, by former police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, was accused of passing a counterfeit bill at a local Minneapolis convenience store and appeared to be under the influence when police stopped him. Floyd died due to Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Medical examiners at Chauvin's trial have stated that Floyd's death was preventable.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and is currently on trial in Minneapolis. Former police officers Tou Thao, James Kueng, and Thomas Lane will go on trial for Floyd's death over the summer.

Floyd's death has sparked national and global protests against ongoing police brutality.

Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz

On Twitter, Governor Tim Walz stated that he would be ‘monitoring the situation.” Walz continued, “our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Governor Walz has also issued a 7 P.M curfew for the Twin Cities, affecting 2.5 million people.

Both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III have declared a state of emergency.

An emergency curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow. https://t.co/cZ4Emy62M2 pic.twitter.com/YRp8CuGmpD — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) April 12, 2021

According to USA Today, President Joe Biden also responded to Daunte Wright's death, stating that it was "a really tragic thing" and asked for "peace and calm" during this time.