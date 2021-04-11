Highway 1 along Big Sur snakes along the coastal cliffs of California. In January last, a portion of it collapsed due to landslide after heavy rainfall and storm. The result was a huge 150-foot gap along the picturesque route. It affected Travel, and the authorities had to assign priority to repair the damaged portion. It could reopen by April 30, nearly a couple of months ahead of schedule. Caltrans announced this. In July 2018, a woman fell from the bottom of a cliff in Big Sur, California, and was rescued after seven days. Los Angeles Times says those who use this route for travel would be relieved.

It was a major exercise, and Caltrans Director said Highway 1 would reopen within three months after a washout of such a magnitude. It would be great news for all those who use it to travel or move goods through this area. He adds that Caltrans is working to improve this section of the highway section to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Additional work involved on California Highway 1

Los Angeles Times reports that after the reopening of Highway 1, crews will have to carry out additional work given the landslide experiences that washed away a large portion of the highway. They would have to introduce measures to help the road withstand future debris flows, rising sea levels, and coastal erosion.

These are a few of the effects of global warming because the temperature rise disturbs the ecological balance. The frequency of wildfires increases and plays havoc with the green cover. Trees burn down, the soil loses its binding properties, and there are fears of landslides during a torrential downpour. That is what might have happened to this stretch of the highway.

The authorities have plans to undertake work on landscaping and installing guardrails throughout the early summer. In May 2018, a wildfire in California destroyed the community of Paradise, and people had to evacuate.

The damaged highway to reopen ahead of schedule

According to Mercury News, construction crews entrusted with the work of repairing the huge hole in Highway 1 in Big Sur deserves credit for finishing it nearly two months ahead of schedule.

A portion of the highway collapsed due to heavy rain and snowfall, and it disrupted travel. This is a winding, two-lane highway. Millions of tourists arrive from all over the world to enjoy the ride with its breathtaking views. However, a storm hit the Bay Area, Santa Cruz Mountains, and Big Sur on January 28. The area received heavy rainfall over two days. It was in the region that had faced the fury of a wildfire last August. The rainwater brought down with it debris and mud, and its weight led to the collapse of a road section.

The highway closed many times due to landslides and other calamities

This highway opened in 1937 and had to face closure many times. Mercury News indicates some of these closures were due to landslides.

The nature of the topography could be a factor. Incidentally, California Highway 1 is a major tourist attraction that extends support to restaurants, hotels, and stores. These provide a boost to local economies. Hence, the highway officials keep rebuilding it. In this case, the landslide deposited a huge mass of debris into the Pacific Ocean hundreds of feet below. The restoration was an $11.5 million project. Boulders, mud, and uprooted trees blocked the water drainage system. In May 2017, a massive landslide on the California highway caused damages estimated to be worth $1 billion. It is, therefore, necessary to control global warming in the world of today. That can help to prevent instances like the collapse of a highway or damages to infrastructure.

These are cost not only intensive projects but also time-consuming ones.