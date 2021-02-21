US President Joe Biden had a plan to tackle many issues like coronavirus, but the winter storm forced him to switch tracks. The climatic disorder threw Texas into disarray with the non-availability of two vital needs of the people. These are electricity and drinking water. The President has declared a significant disaster in the state as it struggles to come to terms with extreme winter weather. The storm crippled the power grid, and millions of Texans did not have power for days. This although the state has extensive reserves of oil and gas. The authorities resumed supply, but it was intermittent.

Also, there was a large-scale disruption in the supply of water. The advice to people was to boil the water before drinking while some places received bottled water. Joe Biden wants to visit the state but does not want it to divert attention from the recovery effort. The winter storm disturbed lives in not only Texas but in other parts of the United States.

Sky News makes a mention of the loss of lives. They were victims of hypothermia, car accidents on icy roads, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Normalcy is returning as the temperatures are rising, but the misery remains. Pipeline bursts have damaged many homes and businesses, and restoring them is a lengthy process. President Biden declared there would be federal funding to mitigate the suffering of the people.

These would include assistance for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans.

Aid pouring in for storm-ravaged Texas

Residents affected by the winter storm are getting help from local food banks and other such organizations. These are humanitarian needs, and a Congresswoman of the Democratic Party extended financial assistance. She is from New York, and she traveled to Houston to help distribute supplies.

Sky News adds Ted Cruz, the Republican Party senator, flew to Mexico with his family even as his state was trying to battle the issues related to power outages and water supply. He later repented and said - "Look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it." Thousands of sea turtles suffered from cold-stun conditions after the winter storm in Texas.

Texas has to reinvent itself after the storm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was one of the Republicans who had initially refused to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden in November. The President has now declared the storm a major disaster in the state. He is not worried about political affiliations. For him, the requirement of the people is more important. Sky News says Greg Abbott admitted the declaration of the President was "an important first step" for Texas. Abbott added that there is approval for individual assistance for only some counties. He planned to meet officials to discuss the spike in energy bills. This appears to be in the aftermath of the power cuts. Obviously, the power infrastructure might need a review.

Freezing conditions in Texas after a winter storm

According to CNBC, the winter storm in Texas has led to severe power outages and disruption of water service. People have to go in for boiled water. Millions of them face the disruption of the water supply. This was because of the freezing conditions that affected the public water systems. The federal government has approved emergency declarations for Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. It has sent supplies of necessary items like generators, blankets, water, and meals to Texas. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson expressed thanks via Twitter. He said - “This is great news for the people of Dallas after a horrible week. The damage caused by this storm is extensive, and the disaster declaration will help our city.recover." Yosemite National Park had to close its doors after it faced extensive winter storm damage.