Many issues need the attention of Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States. He is the new man at the helm of affairs with a volume of experience to his credit. He was vice-president during the tenure of Barack Obama, and he wants to focus on what is essential. That is why he would like to see speedy disposal of the impeachment trial of his predecessor Donald Trump. It will be for the “incitement of insurrection” before the 6 January riot on the US Capitol. A knowledgeable person indicates the US president would not involve much but allow the impeachment trial to take its own course. He is hopeful that it would not be a lengthy one.

In all probability, it would end with no conviction because such an action requires two-thirds support. Joe Biden has issued several executive orders to implement actions like rejoining the Paris climate accord and halting work on the Mexico border wall.

The Independent UK mentions that the president had promised to unify both sides of the aisle. He has on his hands several parts of his legislative agenda. One of these is the coronavirus relief package that runs into millions of dollars. Joe Biden would not interfere in the impeachment proceedings and allow the Senate to take necessary action. As a source says, “We always knew this would be the position we're in now with Republicans.” The president will respect the process.

President Biden has a strong unity message

Joe Biden does not want the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to come center stage in the initial days of his presidency. A section of his advisors supports the impeachment while some Congressional members of the Democratic Party feel the trial would lead to delays in the Biden administration's agenda. Moreover, very few members of the Republican Party would want the conviction of the former president.

On the subject, Biden made his position clear soon after the riot on the Capitol. He said: “What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.” Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as 2020 person of the year.

The agenda is more important to Biden

According to CNN, the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump might end in acquittal.

Many of the Democrats expect there will be a swift trial and could end within a few days. They want to concentrate on key items of the agenda of President Joe Biden. It includes delivering a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Democrats want a full trial with clear evidence. However, that will encroach on the floor time and affect activities related to the legislative priorities. Biden has to get his Cabinet and other top government officials confirmed. Incidentally, this will be the second impeachment of Trump. New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says the earlier one had continued for nearly three weeks. In any case, right now, there is only one article of impeachment and lawmakers have witnessed the events. Hence, the proceedings should move at a fast pace.

Biden treats the impeachment trial as a routine matter

The length of Trump's impeachment trial would depend on a number of variables. CNN says one of these is how long House impeachment managers take to present their case. A second factor is the time Trump's defense team will take to respond. Another factor is the readiness of senators to vote on a final judgment. The Democratic Party has won the presidency, House and Senate, and it is keen to make a start on its agenda. Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, says, "I would hope that we deal with that as quickly as possible to start addressing the needs of working families."