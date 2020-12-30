December 2020 has been an excruciating month regarding rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, the number of deaths from the novel Coronavirus has continued to rise.

The amount of confirmed cases among political leaders has also been climbing. France has perhaps had the most high-profile time of it. In December, former President Valery Giscard d'Estaing died of the virus. Followed by current President Emmanuel Macron becoming ill from it. COVID-19 has tragically impacted politicians in other countries as well. Including the United States.

Luke Letlow dies from the novel coronavirus

Luke Letlow, recently elected to the United States House of Representatives from Louisiana, has passed away. As noted by Politico, the cause was COVID-19. Letlow announced that he'd been diagnosed with it on December 18, documents CNN.

Initially, Letlow had intended to stay home and quarantine. However, his condition apparently rapidly deteriorated. He quickly was admitted to a hospital in Monroe. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit in Shreveport. On December 29, Letlow died.

Letlow won the recent election for the House seat from Louisiana's 5th District as a Republican. He'd previously worked as a staffer for multiple high-profile Louisiana politicians. Including Ralpha Abraham, the current representative from the 5th District who's soon to retire.

Letlow died roughly one week before he was slated to take office.

Tributes to Letlow have come in from Republicans and Democrats alike. Including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi praised Letlow for fighting 'passionately for his point of view and dedicating his life to public service.' U.S. Representative and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise the Louisiana Congressional delegation in a statement of mourning.

Democratic Louisiana politicians to issue statements include Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Luke Letlow was raised in Start in northern Louisiana. He later graduated from Louisiana Tech University. In 2013, he married Julia Barnhill. They would have two children.

Another election is to be held for the U.S. House seat

According to Louisiana law, voters in the 5th District will choose another representative in a special election. It will likely be held sometime in the coming months. Another U.S. House special election is already expected to take place in Louisiana in the 2nd District. Sitting Democrat Cedric Richmond is planning to vacate his seat to take a job at the White House.

Members-elect of Congress to pass away before taking office is rare, but not unheard of. Although Louisiana, along with New York, has perhaps had an unusually high amount of these incidents. Letlow is the fifth from Louisiana.

Before Letlow, the last and arguably most highly-publicized incident was in 1982. Jack Swigert won a U.S.

House seat from Colorado as a Republican. Swigert was famed for being an astronaut and star college football player. He died from cancer shortly after winning the seat. Republican State Senator Daniel Schaefer won a subsequent special election.