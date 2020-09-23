Joe Biden has, over the years, appealed to people of different points of view. His willingness to show respect for his opponents and those who support them has done him well.

The final weeks of a heated Presidential campaign have stressed the bond of people's good feelings. And it's only been worsened with a new vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. The background of one potential new justice could be raising some eyebrows.

Volunteered for a previous Biden Presidential campaign

According to The Detroit News, Judge Joan Larsen is on the shortlist of Donald Trump's possible Supreme Court nominees. Larsen is a registered Republican.

And much of her professional background jives with that affiliation.

CNN reports that Larsen is a member of The Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, two organizations that have been long-associated with the Republican Party. But a look through her past might bring many people a surprise.

In 1987, Senator Joe Biden launched his first campaign for the Democratic Presidential nomination. In the summer of that year, one of his campaign volunteers was, in fact, Joan Larsen. That cycle's Democratic nomination eventually went to Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis. Dukakis lost the 1988 general election to Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush.

A second try for the Democratic nomination was also unsuccessful for Biden in 2008.

But the eventual nominee, Senator Barack Obama, chose him as his running mate. And the rest is history. But Biden would secure the nomination in 2020, pitting him squarely against Donald Trump. Who's apparently been considering Joan Larsen, Biden's former campaign volunteer, for the highest court in the land.

Biden's wasn't the only Presidential campaign that Larsen volunteered for in the past. In 1996, she did work for that year's Republican Presidential nominee, Senator Bob Dole.

Trump-appointed Larsen to the U.S. Court of Appeals

Larsen has sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit since 2017.

The circuit covers all or parts of Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. The U.S. Courts of Appeals are the second-highest in the country after the Supreme Court.

Her other positions have included clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. In the late 1990s, she joined the faculty of the University of Michigan Law School. Larsen later worked in the U.S. Department of Justice under President George W. Bush. In 2015, she was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Republican Governor Rick Snyder (who endorsed Biden in 2020). The next year, she was elected to a full term in a landslide. But she was appointed to the federal court before the term's completion.

Larsen was also on the shortlist for the 2018 Supreme Court opening.