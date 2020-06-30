COVID-19 is playing havoc with the lives of people in Los Angeles County. It has already witnessed nearly 98,000 cases of infection and over 3300 deaths.

Public health officials reported a record number of cases Sunday, and the spurt coincides with the reopening of certain sectors of the economy. These include bars where those who gather probably drop their guards while socializing.

The Department of Public Health observes that the infections appear to be among those in the age group of 18 and 40. They are usually at lower risk for serious illness and death. However, they can infect others who are vulnerable due to age or other health issues.

In the initial stages, a section of the officials attributed the sudden rise to an increase in the number of tests undertaken but later discounted that theory.

Los Angeles Times says Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued orders for closure of all bars in Los Angeles County and six other counties. The intention is to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti supported the move. In a tweet, he wrote - “As we started reopening more businesses, we cautioned that we might need to change course to protect public health from this deadly virus.”

The crisis must be overcome by Los Angeles County

Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, describes this as an obstacle to economic recovery. The disease had affected the local economy, and it was necessary to open up businesses.

Bars in Los Angeles County must close today following governor's order, officials say https://t.co/DK5RJj6lhR — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 28, 2020

However, the reopening has had a negative effect, and it is necessary to take corrective measures to ensure that the healthcare system does not breakdown.

She advised residents and businesses to abide by the directives issued by the public health department. These are to wear protective face coverings in public and maintain social distancing. She cautioned that the situation might deteriorate further unless there is awareness among the people. They must realize that the disease is highly contagious, and there is no known cure as on date.

Los Angeles Times makes mention of logistics problems associated with the treatment of COVID-19 cases. One of these is the hospitalization of infected patients. The other is the growing percentage of people testing positive.

L. A. County has several parameters to assess the intensity of the situation. The state’s threshold is 25 new cases per 100,000 residents. However, the figure has risen to more than 230 new cases over the last 14 days. This is a matter of concern and reveals a trend that could lead to a possible strain on healthcare facilities.

Reopening efforts rolled back in Los Angeles

According to Daily Mail UK, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had to make a difficult decision. It pertained to roll back of reopening efforts in order to revive the economy.

However, the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases forced the Governor to apply brakes and follow in the footsteps of Republican governors in Texas and Florida.

Gavin Newsom issued orders to close all bars in seven counties across the state, including Los Angeles. California had given permission to reopen the bars on June 12.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the closing of bars in six counties, including Los Angeles, due to the rising spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/SerxYqV36W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2020

Once the bars opened and people began to assemble and enjoy the freedom, they forgot the precautions to be taken. The result was a chaotic situation that went out of control, and the Governor had to take the drastic step.

Incidentally, the situation of Coronavirus in the United States is serious, with more than 2.5million people infected and 125,000 dead with the addition of thousands on a daily basis.

Los Angeles has to come to terms with COVID-19

Elon Musk wanted to build a tunnel below the city of Los Angeles. It was a project to reduce traffic jams on the roads. In July 2019, Los Angeles faced an issue of encroachment by the homeless.

Residents and businesses innovated to prevent the entry of outsiders on private properties. The authorities are aware of the needs of society and can come to terms with COVID-19. It has disturbed the lives of people who have already got used to new lifestyles.