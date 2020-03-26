Coronavirus outbreak is not yet over, but some fears arose after a man was reported dead in China due to another virus called hantavirus. According to China Global Times, the man died on his way back to Shandong province to work on a bus.

Hantavirus has instantly become a trend on social media. Lots of posts have been using the #Hantavirus on Twitter.

The hantavirus and the Coronavirus are not similar in the transmission, as hantavirus cannot be transferred from human to human by sneezing or other respiratory ways.

Newsweek notes sometimes, close contact with those sick from the hantavirus might contract it. Many people are confused about the hantavirus and some people panic, thinking it the same transmission method as the coronavirus but it's actually not.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus also is known as orthohantavirus, is a disease that spread from rodents. The disease cause infections in the rodent but do not cause disease in them. Humans who suffer from this disease may suffer from rash, fever, vomiting and more.

How does Orthohantavirus spread?

Infection usually comes from consuming the urine, feces, saliva of a rodent. Though, more rarely it can come from being bitten or inhaling the feces in dust form. People are at particular risk if they live in dusty areas with rodent infestations.

How long does it take the Orthohantavirus patient to die?

According to CCHOS, it takes 2-4 weeks for a person suffering from the disease to potentially pass away.

According to CCHOS, the Hantavirus disease is very dangerous as about 38 percent of people who get infected die.

Which rodent carries Orthohantavirus?

Hantavirus is carried by infected deer mice and rats. It is believed that if a human breathes in contaminated droppings coming from an infected deer mice or rat they may get in infected by the hantavirus.

Is there a cure for Orthohantavirus?

There is no cure for hantavirus and according to CCHOS about 40 percent of infected people recover from the disease.

But 'the world is much better equipped to deal with it (than Covid 19), including holding vaccines', according to The Independent.

The symptoms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

Fever

body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Rash

Dry cough

Breathing difficultly

headaches

Can dogs and cats spread Orthohantavirus?

According to MedicineNet, hantavirus is not known to be spread by another type of animal apart from specific types of rodents. Dog and cat are not known to be infected by hantavirus.

Does the rays of the sun kill Orthohantavirus?

Yes, sun Ray affects Hantavirus so the risk of Orthohantavirus is lower outdoors than indoors.

How to prevent Orthohantavirus?

Reduce or get rid of rodents, such as rats, and deer mice in your home, workplace and more. Cover up holes in your house and in your garbage from preventing rats from getting inside.

How long can Orthohantavirus survive on surfaces?

CDV noted that the virus can hours or days on surfaces via dust, dirt and rodent nests.

Does household disinfectant kill Orthohantavirus?

Yes, household disinfectants such as bleach, detergent or alcohol kill hantavirus.

Do all rodents carry Orthohantavirus?

Rodents such as rats and mice are known to give people hantavirus, but not all rats and mice carry the hantavirus.