Latest survey conducted by Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll puts bernie sanders at the top of the table of four followed by Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden in that order. They want to deny a second term to Donald Trump. The support base of these contenders among likely Democratic caucus-goers are 20, 17, 16 and 15 respectively. It is a great comeback for Sanders after his health disorder in October. The other three are Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Pete Buttigieg former South Bend Mayor, and Joe Biden former Vice President.

While Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead in Iowa, Joe Biden appears to be losing steam even though he leads in most national polls. Elizabeth Warren continues to remain the only woman in the race and she could spring a surprise.

NBC News says they are the four Democratic Party candidates who are at the top of the pack.

However, the margins are less and there can be upsets. Hence, what happens in the final reckoning is anybody’s guess. J. Ann Selzer, an experienced pollster, says – “There's no denying that this is a good poll for Bernie Sanders. He leads, but it's not an uncontested lead."

Some people have not yet made up their minds

There is a rise in the number of people who have made up their minds. However, many have yet to decide. Other Democratic Party candidates are unable to make any impression because there is no appreciable increase in their support base. Obviously, there is suspense and Selzer reminds - "The caucus process is an invitation to keep an open mind."

NBC News explains about certain criterion for moving up the ladder.

As per the Caucus rules, candidates must reach a threshold of a minimum percentage support in each of the state's nearly 2,000 precinct caucuses. Then only are they considered "viable." Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are the top second choice for likely caucus-goers.

Bernie Sanders leads the race in Iowa

According to CBS News, the latest poll indicates Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is in the lead in Iowa. It seems his grip on his supporters is stronger compared to others in the fray. Behind him are Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden in that order. The support of both Sanders and Warren have improved over their November figures but Buttigieg's plummeted and Biden’s did not change.

The timing of the latest survey is significant. It began on the day the United States killed an Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

The survey revealed around 57% of likely Democratic caucus-goers indicated the importance of foreign policy. They identified it as an "extremely important issue for them." Other issues that mattered were healthcare (68%), climate change (68%) and the gap between the rich and poor (59%).