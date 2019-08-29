On Sunday the G7 concluded their annual meeting. This is the seven largest democratic societies annual meeting to discuss major concerns around the world. Those concerns include the economy, climate change, and humanitarian efforts.

On the last day, Emmanuel Macron invited Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarit to the meeting. This was to encourage dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Last year, Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal that was signed by the members of the G7. The deal is still in place with the other signatory of the treaty.

Macron was hopeful that the two countries would meet and negotiate another deal. The major part of the deal was Iran limited their enrichment of Uranium. For the commitment, the sanctions against Iran were lifted.

Views on the meeting the day after G7 meeting ended

On Monday, the day after the G7 meeting concluded the hopes looked high that a meeting would take place.

As reported by Fox News, Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president stated that "even if the odds of success are not 90 percent but are 20 percent or 10 percent, we must move ahead with it, we should not miss opportunities." This was seconded by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump responded to a question about a meeting with Hassan Rouhani. His response as reported by Time Magazine was that there "was a really good chance." Both sides looked like they were willing to come together and reach an agreement.

Hassan Rouhani came to the defense of his foreign minister against attacks from Iran's hard-liners on Monday. The hard-liners in Iran are against a softer stance of western countries. Press TV, the English language TV station in Iran issued an anonymous statement against Macron's statement. That was about Macon's enthusiasm that both sides would come to the table.

On Tuesday, views changed on opening new negotiations

Rouhani changed his views on Tuesday.

He stated as reported by Time Magazine, "without the U.S.'s withdrawal from sanctions, we will not witness any positive developments. The original deal included dropping the sanctions once the agreement was signed. Now he is saying that sanctions must be dropped before meeting with Donald Trump. When Donald Trump withdrew from the original agreement, he allowed Iran to meet before placing sanctions on Iran.

They declined and the sanctions were back into place. The likelihood of the sanctions being lifted before the meeting is unlikely.

Hassan Rhouhani's change of heart is influenced by the hard-liners in Iran. Javan-Daily's headline the next day in bold letters read, "Mr. Rouhani, photo diplomacy will not develop the country" reported by Time Magazine. Javan-Daily is aligned with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard. The Revolutionary Guard is one of the most respected units in Iran's military.

Effects of US withdrawal from the nuclear pact

Iran has lost billions of dollars due to sanctions on the country. Iran depends on selling oil to survive. The sanctions have cut off deals to sell that oil to foreign nations.

Donald Trump will not back down from the sanctions opposed on the country of Iran. The reason being that is the one element that will bring them back to the table. One of the key elements of the original deal was the lifting of sanctions.

When the United States pulled out of the agreement, those sanctions were back into place. Hassan Rouhani was quoted earlier that he would do anything to help his country. If that was the case, then why would he not meet with Trump.

He said that the meeting did not have to have a high rate of success. He would meet if there was a ten percent chance of helping his country. He could meet with Donald Trump and negotiate a settlement that could temporarily suspend the sanctions or come to an agreement that both sides could agree that would put another agreement into the place that would help both sides that were involved.

Both countries should expect to meet and negotiate. The negotiations do not happen before the meeting though. They must get together and come to an agreement and end the hostility between the two countries. Iran and the United States have had a long history of feuds since the Ayatollah has come into power. The time is now to get together and end this animosity and create a long-lasting peace in the region