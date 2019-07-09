California's Rep. Eric Swalwell faced plenty of challenges as he fought his way to become the next Democrat nominee for President of the United States. However, those challenges both financially and polling forced him to end his long-shot bid.

He had previously called for Democrat front-runner Joe Biden to pass the torch to a new generation. Swalwell held a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Dublin, California and announced that he will instead run for a fifth term in Congress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swalwell acknowledged his lack of money and falling numbers in the polls. While he failed to make a case for himself, he does believe that he moved the needle on the debate stage with the issue of gun control.

Eric Swalwell exits as new candidates enter

The LA Times reports that Swalwell's exit comes as California billionaire Tom Steyer announces his run for the White House. The California congressman previously told fellow Democrats that he would not be seeking reelection to Congress.

Advertisement

Now he is facing a serious primary challenge from Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab. Wahab has already received multiple endorsements from a handful of local and state elected officials.

While he resides in one of California's most liberal districts, he often drew on time spent in Iowa, where he was born and lived until age 5. Swalwell ended up making more than two dozen trips to the state. Swalwell currently sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees and made gun control a main issue in his campaign. However, he ended up failing to register 1 percent among likely voters.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump Democratic Party

Eric Swalwell campaign struggled from the start

Swalwell announced his candidacy on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and later traveled to several key states including Florida, Iowa, South Carolina, California, Nevada, and New Hampshire. Swalwell attempted to make himself stand out among a large group of Democratic hopefuls. Swalwell's message was obscured as he was the second-youngest candidate for the White House, as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg entered the race and became a fundraising star.

Swalwell has decided not to endorse anyone yet. Real Clear Politics reported that Swalwell said that the best matchup against President Trump is one who lives in the future, but does not stop thinking about the president. Swalwell added that the donor number was increasing, but it was not reaching the required amount that would qualify him for the September debates.

Democratic consultants have predicted a massive reduction of the Democratic field.

Advertisement

This move by the candidate may break the dam. Swalwell could have gained traction if it were not for Pete Buttigieg. Now Swalwell can turn his attention back to his district.