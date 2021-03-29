Mexico is a Travel destination but people appear reluctant to wear face masks. This has become an integral part of the dress code in recent times. It acts as a shield against Coronavirus, a highly contagious disease that has taken a heavy toll of lives all over the world. The virus spreads through droplets released when one sneezes or coughs and the face mask can prevent these. In Mexico, the Chichén Itzá Maya ruin site in neighboring Yucatan State is a place where tourists throng and it will remain closed from April 1-4. This is a precautionary measure against possible spread of the disease. The travel destination is a temple complex is Mexico's second most-visited archaeological site and attracts about 1.8 million visitors per year.

Obviously, the authorities do not want to take chances.

ABC News says Mexico is expecting to see a large number of visitors arriving during the Easter weekend. Hence, the authorities in Yucatan peninsula are worried because tourists do not appear to be serious about wearing face masks. This could aggravate the situation of the coronavirus pandemic. A senior member of the police took the responsibility of patrolling the streets of the resort of Tulum. He reminded the people that they should wear face masks. He is the acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo.

Tourists do not bother about face masks

The situation in Mexico vis-a-vis awareness of tourists on the subject of coronavirus is a matter of concern for the law enforcement agencies.

ABC News adds the police official admits his frustration at seeing people ignore the basic precaution of wearing a face mask to ward off the evil of the disease. It can strike at any moment and those who fail to take precautions become easy prey. This is especially applicable to tourists who he feels are the worst offenders.

The era of face masks and the virus

Re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ is a major program for Latin America. The spectacle attracts nearly 2 million spectators. However, the authorities feel such big crowds would pose grave risk during the pandemic. Last year, the event did not happen because of the virus. ABC News goes on to add the famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ will happen this year but with some difference.

Spectators will be absent but they can listen to the broadcast. Incidentally, the borough of Iztapalapa conducts the program. It has been doing it since 1843 following an outbreak of cholera in the region. Coronavirus applied the brake in 2020. It was for the first time in 177 years.

Visitors minus face masks are a threat to Mexico

The virus originated in China and medics have recommended that people take precautions for their safety. Some of these are to wear face masks, avoid crowded places, maintain social distancing and pay attention to personal hygiene. According to The Hill, Mexico decided to close a Yucatan ruins tourist site in order to avoid the spread of the virus. This Chichén Itzá Maya ruin site witnesses a huge turnout of visitors.

The authorities have taken the decision because they expect a surge in visitors. They apparently do not like to wear the face masks. The acting police chief of the state of Quintana Roo explained his feelings to a section of the media. He said - "It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become. It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks." The death toll in Mexico from this virus has crossed 200,000. Brazil has logged 303,462 deaths, and the United States 546,822 deaths. As far as infections go, Mexico has recorded more than 2.2 million since the pandemic began.