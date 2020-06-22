A new analysis by Rapid Transition Alliance reveals that the future of sports versus climate change could become a matter of concern. Sports leaders probably need to address this issue with some seriousness. The study predicts that by 2050, many football league grounds could experience flooding every year. Similarly, other outdoor sports activities like Soccer, Tennis, rugby, athletics and even winter sports could need to tackle the impacts of global warming and consequent rising temperatures.

Credit for this new study goes to academic and author David Goldblatt. He quotes a few examples of the result of extreme weather conditions associated with rising temperatures that have already disrupted a few high-profile sports in recent years.

One was the typhoon in Japan last year that affected rugby fixtures. Another was the Australian Tennis Open where smoke from bush fires disrupted play.

The BBC says that the ongoing pandemic has already forced sports off the track. In fact, there is an upheaval in social life of today. People have to avoid physical contact with others, which is unimaginable in team games where players hug teammates in joy or console each other when the game does not go their way. The long-term impacts in the world of sports like football and cricket could turn out to be similar with climate change.

There could be fears of unpredictable events due to global warming and these might extend to winter sports.

Control climate change in order to enjoy sports

David Goldblatt analyzed English football league clubs and found that some grounds could face problems of flooding either fully or partially by 2050.

This would not be a surprise because in the current Premier League, home grounds of some major clubs are facing such threats. They cannot wish it away. In the case of cricket, it is the spiraling temperatures in venues like India, Australia, and the West Indies. These might aggravate unless the world tackles the issue of global warming seriously.

Even golf could suffer because of rising sea levels. A few world sports bodies have taken some action to combat climate change. They have signed up to a UN action plan to make sport carbon-neutral. Their time-frame is 2050. Other sports authorities will possibly also introduce suitable decisions to safeguard the interest of sports.

Winter sports could be a casualty of climate change

The BBC makes mention of winter sports. These also face uncertainties because researchers feel many venues could become unsuitable over a period of time. At present, the number of venues that have hosted the Winter Olympics might reduce by 2050. Among winter sports, only ice hockey and skiing federations have joined the carbon-neutral plan.

Climate change could disturb the future of winter games. Rapid Transition Alliance RTA commissioned the report by David Goldblatt. The intention is to raise awareness about a faster response to climate change. One action is to discourage sponsorship from fossil fuel companies and products that promote fossil fuel-intensive lifestyles. The net result would be a planet that is safe for sport.

Climate crisis a threat to the future of sports

According to CNN, a recent report reveals an uncertain future for sports unless the industry takes timely action to check the possible ill effects of global warming and climate change. These could cover heatwaves, floods, fires, and rising sea levels. Outdoor sports like tennis, rugby, athletics, cricket, football, golf and winter sports could become casualties.

The study by the RTA says heatwaves and heat stroke will pose threats to the health of not only the players but also their fans and supporters. Therefore, the industry is encouraged to draw up strategies to ensure that climate change does not disrupt games. Major sponsors of sports include petrochemical companies, airlines, and vehicle manufacturers.