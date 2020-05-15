The city of Wuhan in China became a center stage when it turned out to be the source of coronavirus. A highly contagious disease has no known cure as on date, and millions of people have died all over the world. To escape from its clutches, the world coined new phrases like social distancing and worked from home.

Physical contact with unknown people became taboo, and it brought to an end handshake and hugging. It led to emptiness all round from empty roads to empty schools and offices. Movie houses downed shutters, and stadiums closed down; cancellation of outdoor programs became the norm. Airlines ground their aircraft, and cruise ships remained stranded on the high seas.

Travel of all sorts came to a near standstill.

The Guardian says such restrictions on lifestyle gave rise to significant improvements in the quality of air. Those who had accepted pollution as a way of life realized the advantages of a pollution-free life. Closure of factories coupled with near-empty roads meant fewer pollutants in the form of burnt fossil fuels.

Cities across Asia, Europe, and the US witnessed a sharp drop in pollution. However, scientists caution the coronavirus lockdown could increase sunlight and affect the weather patterns. This is because there will be fewer particles and polluting gases to obstruct sunlight from reaching the surface of the Earth. That could give rise to new complications.

Drop in pollution may bring hotter weather and heavier monsoons https://t.co/Uf4hinaHK8 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 13, 2020

Coronavirus a blessing in disguise

It is an accepted fact that coronavirus has helped the Environment by reducing pollution caused by the generation of obnoxious gases. These are usually byproducts of burning fossil fuels and power the vehicles on land, sea, and air.

Coronavirus has contributed its bit by ensuring that the roads are free of traffic. In the opinion of scientists, the cleaner skies lead to a brightening effect on the surface of the Earth. In view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and corresponding cleaner skies, there could be some changes on the climate front.

However, measuring the impact of this brightening effect on climate would require an exhaustive study.

The Guardian makes mention of aerosols. It quotes a climate scientist saying - “Aerosols can scatter and absorb radiation. They can also modify clouds to make them more reflective and longer-lived.” He draws a comparison with carbon dioxide and explains aerosols are temporary. They remain in the atmosphere for a short duration.

Thereby, the result of a reduction in pollution will be quick. Scientists have observed through computer simulations that fast-paced reduction in air pollution could lead to accelerated climate change. They caution that cleaner skies could temporarily accelerate climate change.

However, the long-term dangers linked to global warming would continue to remain.

No reduction in ground-level ozone pollutants post coronavirus

According to Science Daily, there has been a reduction of major air pollutants post lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the same does not hold true for ground-level ozone, a secondary pollutant. In fact, it shows an upward trend in China.

Air pollution levels in Mumbai drop by 76% post lockdown https://t.co/ZTWQNQLhMz — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) May 13, 2020

The American Geophysical Union AGU conducted studies that revealed the reduction of nitrogen dioxide pollution over northern China, Western Europe, and the United States. This is a highly reactive gas normally produced during combustion and is harmful to the body.

In the opinion of scientists, the improvements in air quality would probably be a temporary phase. They feel the findings provide an idea of future quality of air following reinforcement of emissions regulations.

A new entity known as coronavirus

It is all about a disease called coronavirus that sprang out of nowhere and devastated life on a global basis. The toll figures are on the rise, and scientists are working 24X7 to evolve a vaccine of sorts. On the positive side, this development has given a new lease of life to planet Earth. Coronavirus has ensured that the air has less pollution. Moreover, in view of the need for social distancing in the age of coronavirus, airlines have grounded flights.

This has helped clean the environment of greenhouse gases.