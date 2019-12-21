The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their six-week break from royal duties. They have opted to spend Christmas in Canada because the country has fond memories for both of them. Prince Harry visited Canada quite frequently and Meghan Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while acting in the legal drama, “Suits.” Subsequently, she married Harry and became a member of the Royal Family. Right now, Harry and Meghan have their son Archie along with them and the kid will celebrate his first Christmas in Canada.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is expected to arrive from Los Angeles to be with them for the festival. Moreover, Meghan has a circle of friends there and she would probably love the brief respite from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking private six-week break in Canada and will return in New Year https://t.co/QW2gSbFaYh — LBC News (@LBCNews) December 21, 2019

Daily Mail UK mentions about a video that shows Prince Harry disguised as Santa Claus. He sent a Christmas message for children of British Armed Forces who lost their fathers.

It was a short one-minute video and meant for a special party on a boat on the River Thames. The Prince, in the role of Father Christmas, began with a jolly “Ho, ho, ho.” He then went on to add, “losing a parent is incredibly hard” and hoped that the children would have “an amazing future.”

The break will help the royal couple to regroup

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal couple is in Canada. A statement from the Palace says, “they are spending private family time in Canada.” This decision goes to reveal the importance the young couple attaches to this Commonwealth country. Meghan is busy interacting with her local friends as well as friends from the United States.

See how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending their holiday break! ❄️https://t.co/dV9Y7dON84 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 21, 2019

Daily Mail UK says both of them feel the visit to Canada would do them a world of good.

Indications are that they could remain here until the New Year. They have a tight schedule ahead and have to be back in time to launch their new charitable foundation after splitting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This much-needed break will give them an opportunity to reset their priorities and return to action with new strategies.

Canada was home to Meghan for seven years

According to Sky News, arriving in Canada was like a homecoming for Meghan Markle. She lived in Toronto for seven years. It was the city where filming of the popular US drama “Suits” was done. She had starred in it. That was before she met Prince Harry. The two of them came into public view during the 2017 Invictus Games in the city. Obviously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have close links with the country and are enjoying "private family time" during Christmas.

It seems the Queen was not against their long break and consented to their absence from the celebrations of the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day. There was already a precedent set by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They had previously spent Christmas with Kate's parents in Berkshire instead of with the Queen.