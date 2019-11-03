Normally the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel together but this was a departure from their practice. It was an instance when the Duke traveled alone to watch the final of the Webb Ellis Trophy in Yokohama, Japan and cheer on his team. It had to compete against the team from South Africa. The Duchess chose to remain in Frogmore Cottage with her son Archie. She said she would watch the Rugby World Cup final from the confines of her home.

She also confided to a section of the media “She’s going to make sure Archie is dressed for the occasion in an England onesie.” However, the game was a letdown when the opponents proved more powerful and South Africa walked away with the Webb Ellis Trophy. It was their second win until the date.

Mirror UK adds the Duke of Sussex is a rugby fan and the patron of the RFU (Rugby Football Union). He attended important international matches and last week he had congratulated England on their semi-final victory over New Zealand.

Before the final, Prince Harry tried to boost the morale of the Englishmen. He even told them – “It is definitely our year.” Ultimately, they lost in the final.

Prince Harry made his first official visit to Japan on Saturday for #RWC2019 https://t.co/UYaozpmKpW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 2, 2019

Future plans of the royal couple

The Rugby World Cup in Japan did not end on a positive note for Prince Harry.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

It was to be expected because he had high hopes from the England team. However, the team from South Africa upset the calculations and emerged victoriously. It proves that predicting a win in a team game is practically impossible because of many uncertainties like the fitness of players, condition of the venue, the climatic condition etcetera. The loss was no doubt a dampener.

Prince Harry congratulates South African rugby team on their World Cup final victory https://t.co/pBQHA6fPRg — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 2, 2019

Mirror UK talks about the plans of the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now prepare for a six-week break. They have not disclosed their plans yet but in the opinion of observers, there could be some sort of relocation “across the pond.” A person in the know dropped hints that in case Harry and Meghan take a decision to live abroad it would devastate William and Kate. It seems Kate does not want to let the Queen down and is trying to iron out differences within the family. As things stand now, Harry, Meghan, and Archie could celebrate thanksgiving in Los Angeles in the company of Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Harry had predicted the final would be a 'fantastic game'

According to Express UK, after the loss to South Africa, Prince Harry congratulated the winners and said, “Tonight was not England’s night.” He also praised Japan on the way it hosted this whole competition. Before attending the Rugby World Cup final, he took time off to join a training session for would-be Japanese Paralympians. It was at Tokyo's new Para Arena where he met a group of schoolchildren.

Incidentally, Harry is a rugby fan who played the game in his schooldays.