disneyland's Galaxy's Edge land featured attraction, The Smuggler's Run attraction has only been open for a little less than two months and yet has already received one million pilots. The park was first announced in 2015, four months after the 'star wars' film franchise headed in a new direction with J.J. Abrams' helmed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

Now the film franchise is set to release its final installment in the "Skywalker Saga" with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' with Abrams back to helm the final chapter.

Now 'Star Wars' fans are experiencing the first Galaxy's Edge park in massive numbers. While Galaxy's Edge gives you an immersive experience in the Star Wars universe, that ranges from drinking Blue Milk to building their own lightsabers, one of the more popular attractions is Smuggler's Run, which gives fans to pilot the beloved Millennium Falcon.

Disneyland's Smuggler's Run continues to draw crowds while having short wait times

The popularity of Smuggler's Run has skyrocketed since it's opening that the actual figures are shocking.

Polygon has reported that nearly 24,000 guests pass through the Smuggler's Run attraction each day, with its millionth guests recently taken flight. The popularity continues to rise as critics claim that Galaxy's Edge is suffering serious attendance issues.

Disneyland Resort confirmed that the one-millionth guest to ride Smuggler's Run was 8-year-old Jonathan Ridgeway on July 16. Disney has not said how they honored Ridgeway for becoming the millionth guest to ride the popular ride.

Disneyland Resort has released photos of Ridgeway and his family with Chewbacca and other Star Wars characters. The short wait time for Smuggler's Run has been 30-90 minutes, contributing to critics suspecting that the park wasn't as popular as Disney was hoping.

'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will arrive in 2020

Others are contributing the short wait times to Disney's experienced crowd control protocols in place while allowing numbers of people though.

However, it's still the early days for Galaxy's Edge with the Disneyland park still only having one of its major attractions in place. The second attraction 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,' is expected to be a hit but it won't be opened in the Disneyland park until Jan. 7, 2020. The ride will allow visitors to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base before they're captured by a First Order Star Destroyer.

For now, the new attraction will open on December 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. The flight simulator ride gives fans an experience complete with immersive storytelling and interactive gameplay. Guests are given one of three roles: pilots, gunners, or flight engineers. They will then battle TIE fighters and work together to smuggle goods.