Wildlife experts have to tackle a new problem related to our feathered friends. They appear to be in an aggressive mode as borne out by the number of aerial attacks in recent times. It is happening in different parts of the world and in the opinion of those in the know, these attacks are because of humans encroaching into the nesting territory of birds. They want to protect the young ones in their flocks and the attacks are instinctive reactions.

Ornithologists who engage in studying birds of prey sometimes wear protective headgear when they check nests for chicks.

The BBC reports that Andrea Jones attributes this tendency to human encroachment into habitats of birds. She says - “So there are more bird-human interactions." She is an official of bird conservation for the California chapter of an environmental organization. She clarifies that the majority of such incidents involve nesting birds who want to defend their chicks.

Bird attack is a global phenomenon

Joggers in Denver, Colorado, have faced them, as has a man from Prestatyn in Wales and people in Vancouver, British Columbia. In Denver, red-winged blackbirds chased the joggers. In Wales, it was seagull attacks and in Vancouver, they were crows. It seems in Canuck, Canada, a postal carrier faced repeated crow attacks and the postal department suspended mail delivery in the region.

One solution to escape from a bird attack is to leave the area of their nest.

The BBC report adds that Climate change could be playing a major part in this behavior of birds.

The reason is the shrinking bird habitat. Wetlands have dried up in the western parts of the US due to droughts. The result is loss of habitats that have robbed the birds of an Environment conducive to laying eggs and raising chicks.

Birds have become aggressive because of humans

According to Gizmodo, reports in the media have made mention of an increase in bird-on-human attacks. It is due to a change in their nature because of humans who are invading their habitats.

It is their motherly instinct to protect the young ones. In North America, the native birds migrate north during spring. They go to their breeding habitats, incubate, rear the chicks and return to the south in the fall. One of these species is the red-winged blackbird found in grasslands, wetlands, parks, and other open spaces. They build their nests in these lower areas that are easily accessible.

Hence, they are always wary of humans.

{ossibly, there is a need to enact legislation to protect bird habitats with native plants. That will allow humans and birds to coexist without encroachment. The laws should also consider the effects of climate change because they are disturbing the ecological balance. Andrea Jones sounds a word of caution when she says, “the frequency of attacks might be on the rise, thanks to us humans.” She is a director of bird conservation for the California chapter of the National Audubon Society.