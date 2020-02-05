After a relatively long break, Epic Games has finally decided to release another "Fortnite Battle Royale" update. The wait for this update was long and exciting as the video game developer announced that a new physics engine would be implemented with it. On Wednesday, February 5, the "Fortnite" creator has released the v11.50 patch, bringing the new physics engine to the game, unvaulting one item, and fixing several bugs.

While Epic Games did not promise any major changes to the game with the new engine, a lot of players expected the game to look completely different.

However, "Fortnite Battle Royale" is almost identical to its pre-patch version, but there is no doubt that the developer will work on developing it even further. On a negative side, the latest patch has brought some issues to the game and players can now walk through walls.

New update, new game-breaking bug

The v11.50 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released shortly after 4 AM Eastern Time. The patch downtime lasted for approximately 70 minutes, and after it was over, players were able to get into the game and test the new patch.

However, it did not take players much time to discover a new game-breaking bug as Twitter user Jahlynz found out that it was possible to walk through walls.

The Twitter user has posted the video of himself walking through the wall at 5:37 AM Eastern Time, around 20 minutes after servers got back up. "You can walk through fully built walls if you phase them for long enough," is the caption of the video which has gotten over 200,000 views in less than five hours.

It shows the "Fortnite Battle Royale" player walking through the wall in the Arena mode.

You can walk through fully built walls if you phase them for long enough pic.twitter.com/Ku3Jr0mube — Jahlyn (@Jahlynz) February 5, 2020

According to the Twitter user, in order to walk through the wall, it is important to phase through it for long enough. After the wall is built, players will be able to walk through it without any problems, which gives them a huge advantage over their opponents.

Several players claim that the same trick can be done with cones/pyramids, which is another reason why Epic Games should look into this issue and fix it quickly. For now, no one is safe as enemies can come from any angle and walk through walls.

Other changes

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have complained about the lack of mobility in Chapter 2. Epic Games has vaulted numerous mobility items at the start of the new chapter, which is not something players have liked. However, the v11.50 patch has unvaulted the LaunchPad, allowing players to quickly move around the map and escape the storm.

As it was previously mentioned, the popular video game has been upgraded to a new physics engine as well. However, there are not many noticeable differences so far, which will most likely change soon.