Epic Games is preparing a couple of huge things for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players in the next few weeks. The video game developer has announced that the video game will get a game engine upgrade with the v11.50 patch, which is before Season 2 starts. In addition, the "Fortnite" creator has teased players with some big improvements that will be released on February 20, when Season 2 of Chapter 2 comes out.

The game creator has briefly mentioned the new game engine and it was announced that it would come in early February, but no exact release date had been released.

However, Epic Games has announced the release date of the v11.50 patch on February 4, and it turns out that the new "Fortnite Battle Royale" update will come on Wednesday, February 5. The downtime will start at 4 AM Eastern Time, and it is unknown how long it is going to last.

The update is going to be massive

The new update is bringing the game engine upgrade as "Fortnite Battle Royale" will use the new Unreal Engine Chaos physics engine. At the moment, it is unknown how drastic this upgrade is going to be, but we can expect big changes in terms of gameplay mechanics, the look of the game, and more.

What makes the Chaos engine physics system unique is the realistic destruction of buildings. At the moment, buildings in "Fortnite Battle Royale" simply disappear when destroyed, but the new patch could make the destruction realistic.

In addition to this, the video game developer may release more changes to the game that will take some time to get used to. Popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has talked about Epic Games changing the game engine throughout the season, and he is nervous about it.

"I’ve been through games that have had major overhauls and it completely, just, doesn’t feel like the same game,” SypherPK said on his live stream.

Epic Games has made it clear that it wants to make "Fortnite" feel like "Fortnite," but we will see how successfully the engine upgrade will be done and if the video game will feel different. Players will most likely receive patch notes after the update comes out, but the bad thing is that not everyone is going to experience the new engine immediately.

New game engine will not be available to everyone

The new game engine will not be available to every single "Fortnite Battle Royale" player when it comes out. Epic Games has said that there are going to be some bumps and obstacles, which is why a selected group of players will be able to test the new engine upon its release with the v11.50 update. It will most likely be available for all players with the release of Season 2 on February 20, but nothing has been confirmed yet.