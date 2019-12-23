A couple of weeks back, popular Twitch streamer and 'Fortnite' player DrLupo (Benjamin Lupo) announced that he’ll be staying with Amazon’s streaming platform Twitch alongside equally famous streamers LIRIK (Saqib Zahid) and TimTheTatman (Timothy Betar). The man is also known for his charity streams as one of the most memorable was for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where he and his wife hit their target of one million dollars. He raised the bar this year by doubling his last year’s goal amount.

Just as when everyone thought he will not this year’s target, something awesome happened that brought him in tears.

The present

DrLupo was already minutes away from wrapping up his 24-hour charity livestream that kicked off Saturday, December 21, though his two-million-dollar target is still $700K short. He was reading the names of the donators when his wife came in holding a present and at the same time noticed that Pluto from Twitch’s Partnerships Department was live on his Discord.

After a bit of chit-chatting and joking around, Pluto then mentioned about the present that was sent to Lupo’s house and said that it was supposed to be delivered by djWHEAT.

However, the eSports commentator and streamer was hospitalized after undergoing an appendectomy. Pluto then commended and thanked Lupo for taking the time and setting up the whole charity event as this has definitely taken an emotional and physical toll on the streamer.

The big moment came when Pluto requested for the present to be opened. When Lupo saw the huge check of a million dollars, the first thing that he said was, “bro, are you kidding me?” The streamer couldn’t hold back the tears anymore and can barely speak with what just happened. There was even what Pluto calls a DrLupo Easter egg where the check’s routing number shows the date on when Lupo got partnered with Twitch.

After reaching and eventually surpassing the target amount, Lupo said on stream, “on behalf of Twitch, and myself, and St.

Jude, I very officially say, f*ck cancer.” Pluto then jokingly said to him that he just has to set a bigger goal next year. Before ending his stream, Lupo called out the “Little Billy” who said that he won’t reach the two-million-dollar goal saying, “look at me now” before putting up a big smile on his face.

Just another guy

Prior to his charity stream, the 'Fortnite' streamer talked with The Washington Post saying that he’s “just another guy that likes to play videogames” and was put in a position where he could utilize his platform to do good in the world. Also, for the uninitiated, the streamer was named by TIME as one of the most influential people on the Internet and even described him as the most generous gamer. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital also recognized him in its inaugural content creator of the year after raising what TIME described as a “record-breaking” sum on the charity’s behalf.

Job well done DrLupo.