Epic Games has recently released the v11.20 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale," and, for the first time in Chapter 2, players have received patch notes. The video game developer has made several changes to the game, such as the Tactical Shotgun nerf, and the patch has also included several bug fixes. However, it appears that every single "Fortnite" update brings both bugs and bug fixes, and the latest bug gives a huge advantage to players over their opponents.

This massive glitch was first shared on Reddit and it has quickly spread all over social media and reached millions of players. Considering that the glitch can give players an unfair advantage over their enemies, we are hoping that Epic Games fixes it quickly and includes it in the next update or in a hotfix.

Making walls invisible is very simple and any player can do it

Reddit user Vaskss has shared the trick on how to make walls invisible on the FortniteCompetitive subreddit.

The user has showcased how easy it is to do the trick, and has revealed that it works best with bricks, but it can work with any other material. After following a few simple steps, players can see through their walls as much as they want while being safe and protected from enemies.

"To do this you need to break the amount you want gone. Then you need to click your Repair and Edit button at the same time and it should work (Brick works Best) This will probably be patched soon," is what the Reddit user posted.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

That's all you need to do to make your walls invisible after you build them. Simply use a pickaxe to break one part of the wall, then, after you press the two buttons together, the wall will be invisible, which can be seen in the video below.

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players remember early seasons of the game when editing was transparent. By editing a wall, players could see through it completely and be aware of their enemies' surroundings and movements.

The latest glitch allows players to do the same thing without even holding down the Edit button. At the same time, players who use this trick are protected from enemies as their walls are still intact, just invisible.

Epic Games' response

Reddit user gstaffEpic, who is an Epic Games employee, has watched the video of the glitch and commented on it. "We have eyes on this and will be addressing in a future update.

Thanks for sharing," is what the Reddit user responded. The user has also added that players will be notified when the development team fixes the glitch, which hopefully means that we can expect more patch notes in the future.

The next "Fortnite Battle Royale" update will most likely be released on Wednesday, November 27, and we are hoping that the bug fix will come with it.