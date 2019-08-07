The much-awaited GamesCon 2019 gaming event will kick off in Cologne, Germany. Many game developers are reportedly lining up to reveal their secrets to the public. One of them is the legendary Japanese video creator Hideo Kojima, the man behind the popular action-adventure game "Metal Gear" and the upcoming "Death Stranding."

Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley will be hosting the GamesCon 2019 Opening Night Live broadcast, which will be broadcast on Twitch on August 19.

That Opening Night Live broadcast will bring some important announcements and an exclusive look at upcoming games, including the PS4-exclusive "Death Stranding." Keighley also confirmed on his Twitter post that Hideo Kojima will make an appearance at the gaming event.

Exited to announce @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN will be live in Cologne during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday, August 19 to premiere a exclusive new look at DEATH STRANDING. ONL will stream around the world across all major platforms! pic.twitter.com/HYD9UZXS1J — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 6, 2019

In just two weeks I'll be in Germany to host @gamescom Opening Night Live, which will stream around the world! First details tomorrow on the incredible lineup of premieres and announcements. pic.twitter.com/MusRP8R1Hp — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 5, 2019

Gamescom 2019 event will officially take place on August 21 through August 24.

The event will be broadcast across all major game streaming platforms. This huge gaming event will be presented in the English language and will have translation into more than eight languages, according to the gaming website GameSpot.

In addition to event hosting, Keighley also confirmed that the iconic Japanese video creator Hideo Kojima will make an important appearance during the gaming event.

Kojima will be sharing an exclusive look at the much-anticipated "Death Stranding." Kojima will also talk about how Hollywood star Keanu Reeves gets involved in the upcoming game. Kojima and his development team have been beefing up the game’s promotion. The game’s first character trailer, which introduced Heartman, was released to the public a few days ago.

Kojima Productions, the game studio that was established by Hideo Kojima, is expected to share more of these character trailers in the near future.

The GamesCon 2019 event will likely be the platform for sharing the latest details about the upcoming game.

Kojima will not the only game developer that will premiere exclusive footage of the upcoming video game. The event will also include some of the biggest names in the gaming industry. These include Bandai Namco, Bungie, Electronic Arts, Capcom, Google Stadia, Deep Silver, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, Sony, Sega, Square Enix, 2K, Activision, Private Division, Epic Games and Xbox Game Studios. These companies are set to make some important announcements and share world premier contents.

About the upcoming action-adventure game

Developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, "Death Stranding" is an upcoming action-adventure video game set in an open-world gaming environment. "Death Stranding," which features multiplayer functions, is the first game from the Japanese video designer, Hideo Kojima, and his own studio Kojima Productions after Kojima’s disbandment from his former employer Konami in 2015.

In developing the game, Kojima has teamed up with Dutch-based game developer Guerilla Games, the company behind the popular PS4-exclusive titles "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Killzone" series. The Dutch-based company has provided the proprietary game engine Decima, which helps Kojima in the development of their upcoming game.

The game was first announced at Sony’s conference during the E3 2016 gaming event with a trailer. The game features Norman Reedus and Mad Mikkelsen, who provide the voice and motion capture for the game’s main characters. Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Troy Baker have also provided voice performances, motion capture, and 3D scanning. The name "Death Stranding" is a reference to the cetacean stranding, a phenomenon in which sea creatures such as dolphins and whales strand themselves on the beach.

"Death Stranding" will be officially released on November 8, exclusively on Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. The game will be made available in standard and collector’s editions. The Collector’s editions will cost around $200 and will include a life-sized BB Pod statue. For more about "Death Stranding" and pre-order bonuses just visit the game’s pre-order guide online.