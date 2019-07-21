Epic Games has recently revealed the first console-exclusive tournament for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. The first such tournament was organized only for Xbox One players and its prize pool was impressive with over $1 million given away to over 3,500 players! The "Fortnite" developer had previously announced that both console and mobile players would get their exclusive tournaments, and it is finally happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Xbox One tournament is just the first exclusive tournament that will come to "Fortnite Battle Royale." Shortly after it was announced, many players wondered if PlayStation 4 users would get their own tournament, and Epic Games has recently talked about it. It turns out that the users of Sony's gaming console will also have their exclusive cup, and more details about it will be revealed soon.

Epic Games' response to the PS4 exclusive tournament

Console-exclusive tournaments for "Fortnite Battle Royale" are a fantastic idea since they do not include PC players.

Advertisement

Considering that PC players have a huge advantage over console and mobile players, cross-platform tournaments are simply not fair, and that is why most Fortnite World Cup participants are PC players. Fortunately, console players can make big money with exclusive tournaments.

Xbox One players have already had a chance to win money as the first round of the exclusive tournament was played on July 20.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

On Sunday, July 21, the tournament was concluded after top 3,000 players from each region qualified for it. The first-placed player from each big region earned $5,000, while the best player from Asia, Brazil, and Oceania earned $3,500 each.

Shortly after Epic Games provided an update for the Xbox One cup and the Trios tournament on Reddit, many redditors asked if there would be an exclusive tournament for PlayStation 4 players.

"For the folks inquiring within the thread, we additionally have plans to host a PS4 cup - stay tuned for details," is what JustMooney1, an Epic Games representative commented.

When will it be released?

In general, Epic Games releases "Fortnite Battle Royale" in-game tournaments during weekends. However, the Fortnite World Cup will be hosted next weekend, which will also be the final weekend of Season 9.

Advertisement

Considering that Season 10 will most likely be released on either August 1 or 2, we can expect the tournament to come out in the first week of the new season.

This is just a speculation as Epic Games hasn't commented anything regarding the release date of this tournament. However, we can expect it to have the same rules as the Xbox One tournament, including solo game mode and the same payout structure.