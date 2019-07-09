This week AMD announced the official launch of their new AMD Ryzen 3000 processors. The new processor marks the company’s first big leap since the first Ryzen introduction two years ago.

Unfortunately, within hours of the Ryzen 3000’s release in the market, many "Destiny 2" PC players who upgraded to the new processors are reporting that the shooter game will not load properly.

According to the latest report, PC players who upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU will not be able to play "Destiny 2" in their PCs. Right now, there still no official word and response from the game developer Bungie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Destiny 2 players share issue and fix on Reddit

Many players have shared the issue to Bungie forums and Reddit. They blamed the new AMD Ryzen 3000 processor as the main root of the technical problem. The shooter game hangs when started from Activision Blizzard's Battle.net launcher, the players claimed in their Reddit posts.

Fortunately, there’s one player claimed that he managed to fix to the issue. According to that player, the latest issue can be fixed by removing the new Ryzen 3000 processor and then going back to the previous processor.

Advertisement

Other players suggest that Bungie will need to release a patch to make the multiplayer shooter game compatible to the new AMD Ryzen 3000 new processor. In the meantime, it seems that "Destiny" PC players will need to get into their aging processors to keep up with their "Destiny 2" gaming experience.

Developed by Bungie and published by Activision, "Destiny 2" is a multiplayer first-person shooter game that incorporates both the massively multiplayer online (also known as MMO) and role-playing elements. The game was first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles in September 2017, followed by the release of the PC version on October 2017.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Video Game

About the new gaming processor, a quick look

AMD has officially announced the general availability of the new Ryzen 3000 processor on July 7, 2019. The Santa Clara, California-based company is looking to close the gap with the market leader Intel after years of playing catch-up with the US-based chip-making giant Intel.

The launch of the AMD Ryzen 300 represents the first big step in the company’s ongoing effort to battle Intel’s dominance in the hotly contested CPU market.

First revealed in early 2019, AMD Ryzen 3000 is a 64-bit, quad-core entry-level performance x86 processor based on the Zen 2 architecture. The launch of the new Ryzen 3000 chip is another huge step forward on AMD’s ambitious development roadmap.

Launching the new processor and executing the ambitious roadmap has been very important for the struggling AMD because it helped them close the performance gap with their fierce rival. The move also helped AMD proved to their customers that they can improve their chip technology and build better processors.