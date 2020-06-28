A while back, I revealed a recipe for Black Forest cake. This is a classic gateau flavored with dark chocolate and layered with cherries, whipped cream, and kirsch. Now, I'm going to share with you a way to turn it into a trifle. Yes, a Black Forest trifle.

From cake to trifle

A trifle is a dessert that consists of broken or cubed cake layered with cream/custard and fruit ina glass, sorta like a recipe for a parfait but with cake.

For those who are new to this and are wondering, it is actually quite simple to layer a cake and its accompaniments in a glass especially Black forest cake. Once the cake is baked and cooled, just cube it or crumble it up a bit and layer them with the whipped cream and fruit in parfait glasses.

If you're also wondering, Black forest cake is as simple to make as most cakes. But if you want to save extra time, you could settle with buying some dark chocolate cake mix instead. Don't worry, I won't judge you. However, my recipe is still the bomb and you should definitely try it sometime.

The recipe

Cake Layer Ingredients:

Dark chocolate cake, cubed or crumbled

1/4 cup kirsch liqueur

1 can cherry pie filling

Whipped cream Layer:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, cold

1 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

The Directions

Cake Layer Directions:

To make the cake, follow the recipe provided. If using a cake mix, follow the instructions. When the cake cools, brush the surface with the kirsch liqueur and let it sit for 10 minutes. Cut the cake into 3/4-inch cubes and set aside.

Whipped Cream Layer Directions:

To make the whipped cream, pour the cold heavy cream into a bowl and beat using an electric mixer with the whisk attachment. Continue beating until it forms soft peaks. Beat in the powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Continue beating until it forms stiff (but not dry) peaks. Do not overbeat. Remove the bowl and set aside.

Assembly Directions:

Put 1/8 portion of the cubed cake into a parfait glass for the first cake layer. Pour an equal portion of cherry pie filling over the cake layer for the cherry layer. But make sure to hold back 4 cherries. Follow up with an equal portion of the whipped cream to form the cream layer. Repeat in this order for six layers in total per glass. Top each trifle with one of the retained cherries. Alternatively, you can use powdered cocoa as a garnish. Serve.

Serves: 4

Variations