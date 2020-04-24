Donut cake is a pretty cool dessert to use, especially during those special occasions. Popularly, it's a great substitute for your kid's favorite birthday cake and can be made complete with the icing and sprinkles. It's also one of the simplest cakes to make for those who are interested.

The simplest and biggest donut

Now before we start, there are a couple of things we have to make clear. Firstly, we're not making a giant donut in place of a cake. What we're actually making is a cake that looks like a giant donut instead.

In fact, the recipe is pretty much what you'll use to make a moist pound cake (see recipe here). Hence, near equal parts of flour, eggs, sugar, butter, and liquid mixed together. Yeah, it's that simple.

Now the second thing is too obvious but should still be noted: Making a donut cake requires a donut-shaped pan. Fortunately, there is such a thing, simply called a "giant donut pan." This is basically a nonstick bundt pan without the ridges, and we need one that comes in nine inches for the recipe.

Of course, a bundt pan will also do, but the first choice is recommended for a more authentic shape.

To make things even simpler, this recipe will call for some self-raising flour, allowing us to reduce the amount of baking powder needed for our donut cake. When using both for cakes like this, the starting ratio is half of a teaspoon to one cup of flour. Lastly, the glaze is your typical icing combined with food coloring of choice and topped with rainbow sprinkles--all for that authentic donut look.

Now let's get cracking!

The recipe

Cake ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 1/2 cup caster sugar

4 eggs

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

Icing ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup confectioners sugar

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp milk for adjustments

1-3 drops food coloring of choice

1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles

The directions

Cake directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spray the insides of a couple of donut pans or bundt pans ( 9-inch in sizes) with baking spray and set aside. Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat together on medium speed until light and fluffy (5 minutes). Beat in the eggs one at a time, making sure to incorporate each one fully in between additions. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Do the same with the milk and vanilla extract in another bowl. Switch to low speed. Add the flour mixture and milk mixture, each in three portions, making sure to incorporate each addition fully. Do not overbeat. Divide the batter evenly among the pans. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove to cool for 10 minutes. Flip the cake over onto a rack to completely cool.

Icing Directions:

Combine the butter and confectioner sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat together until light and fluffy (3-5 minutes). Beat in the vanilla extract until fully combined. Stir in the food coloring by the drop until the desired hue is reached. Stir in the milk by the tablespoon until desired consistency is reached. Spread the finished icing on top and around the cake to completely cover it, smoothing it along the way. Serve or store in a container.

Serves: 8