Broiled catch can make for a great seafood dish. It's fast, simple, and above all; healthy. For those who aren't in the know, to broil is to expose the fish to direct heat. It's similar to grilling, except it's done indoors and goes down inside an oven.

When it comes to choosing which type of fish to broil, almost any will do. Steak fish, lean fish or rich fish; take your pick. Personally, I prefer lean fish, especially if it's tilapia. While other types will do for Broiled catch--even those with the skin still on-- leaner fish like tilapia are the easiest to prepare.

They aren't tough to season and go very well with melted butter, which is being used for this recipe.

It's best to prepare the Broiled catch in the oven. Every oven should have its own broiler built-in and will provide the most concentrated heat for the job. Make sure to have a broiler pan for the fish and preheat it before putting the fish on.

Also, make sure to wear oven mitts when removing the broiler pan. Once the fillets are well seasoned and marinated, spread them evenly across the pan before placing them under the broiler.

They need to be at least 4 inches underneath the broiler for 5 minutes per side--to close, and they will be burnt to a crisp.

The recipe

Fish Ingredients:

4-6 lean, steak or rich fish fillets, boneless

1/2 tbsp minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Marinade ingredients:

1/2 stick unsalted butter

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped dill

Garnish ingredients:

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tbsp jarred capers

The directions

Let the fillets sit on a plate or pan to reach room temperature before starting. Position a rack in the oven at the top section close to the broiler (at least 4 inches) and preheat the broiler to 260 C. Place a broiler pan on the rack to preheat. Season the fillets on each side thoroughly with the minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Make sure to pat the seasoning down on each surface and rub them gently across the board to absorb any remaining seasoning. In a saucepan, melt the butter and add the lemon juice. Do not let it brown. Place the fillets on a shallow pan and coat them with the melted. Leave them to marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes. Transfer the fillets to the heated broiler pan. Make use to wear oven mitts when handling the pan. Place the fillets onto it lying side by side. Place the pan back underneath the broiler and broil the fillets for 5 minutes on each side or until they turn golden — the fillets. Remove the fillets from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Garnish the surfaces with the dill and capers from a jar (drained). Serve with sides.

Serves: 4-6

Variations

Soy - Add soy sauce to the melted butter.

Add soy sauce to the melted butter. Yogurt - Substitute cold yogurt for the melted butter.

Substitute cold yogurt for the melted butter. Blackened - Season the fillets with a Blackened seasoning blend (see recipe here).

Season the fillets with a Blackened seasoning blend (see recipe here). Rosemary - Substitute rosemary for the dill.

