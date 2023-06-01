Chris Stewart is a member of the United States House of Representatives from Utah. A Republican, he was elected to Congress from the state's 2nd District, which is based in Salt Lake City.

Stewart is often affiliated with the far-right wing of the Republican Party. He has been mentioned as a potential primary challenger against moderate Republicans in his state. But Stewart is set to soon be away from politics on an official capacity altogether.

Says he will step down

Chris Stewart is to resign from the U.S. House of Representatives, Axios and ABC report.

The reason is apparently the ailing health of his wife, Evie. Her condition has not been disclosed to the public. Chris and Evie Stewart have been married since 1990 and have six children.

Stewart called being a member of Congress "one of the great honors" of his life. But he reiterated that the state of his wife's health makes it necessary to retire from Congress. He did not give an exact date for when his resignation would take effect. Only stating that it would be "after an orderly transition can be ensured."

A number of well wishes came in for the Stewart family after the announcement from other officials. Including Utah Governor Spencer Cox and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney. Cox and Romney are both moderate Republicans whom Stewart was evidently considering challenging.

A special election would eventually have to be held at some point to fill the vacant U.S. House seat. But it's possible that it could be a relatively long wait, due to state law. However, the state legislature could give the governor the go-ahead to call the election earlier.

Stewart was first elected to the U.S House of Representatives in 2012.

Re-districting moved incumbent Jim Matheson to the state's 4th District. A moderate Democrat, Matheson is a son of former Utah Governor Scott M. Matheson. Stewart went on to defeat his lower-profile Democratic opponent, former State Representative Jay Seegmiller, by a wide margin. He has been re-elected five times since then.

Was a pilot in the United States Air Force

One of 10 children, Chris Stewart is a native of Logan in northern Utah. He would graduate from Sky View High School in nearby Smithfield. Later followed by what is now the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University.

Like his father before him, Stewart joined the U.S. Air Force. He would be qualified to fly both helicopters and jet airplanes, such as the B-1 Lancer. In 1995, Stewart was named one of the recipients of the Mackay Trophy for his participation in Coronet Bat.

Stewart's other assignments included being stationed at Dyess Air Force Base and Mountain Home Air Force Base. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of major.

Stewart's brother, Ted, is a federal judge. Ted Stewart was previously chief of staff to Utah Governor Mike Leavitt. As well as a staffer for U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch and U.S. Representative Jim Hansen.