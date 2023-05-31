The week of June 5, 2023 could end up being a busy one for Republican Presidential politics in the United States. There were already reports that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be throwing his hat in the ring.

But it looks like Burgum won't be alone in officially becoming a candidate for president that week. At the very least two more also seem to be set to make their entrance. And, as both are former Trump administration officials. Making a minimum of three former administration officials to go squarely against their former boss. With the possibility of more on the way.

Chris Christie expected to launch his campaign on June 6th

Chris Christie is ready to make his official entrance in the 2024 Presidential campaign, Axios indicates. He will evidently make his announcement in the early primary state of New Hampshire. More specifically at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown in the state's south-central region.

It would be the second time that Christie has been a candidate for the Republican Party's Presidential nomination. He was a candidate in 2016 prior to endorsing Donald Trump. Earlier in the campaign, Christie had been a vocal critic of Trump.

Christie would go on to lead the Trump transition team. After the administration officially began, Trump appointed him as the chairman of the Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission.

He was also reportedly under consideration for being attorney general of the United States. Following Trump's role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, Christie has again become a vocal critic of his.

A native of Newark, Chris Christie graduated from high school in nearby Livingston, New Jersey. Followed by the University of Delaware and the Seton Hall University School of Law.

In 1994, Christie was elected to the Morris County, New Jersey legislature. Seven years later, President George W. Bush named him as the United States attorney for New Jersey.

In 2009, Christie was elected governor of New Jersey in a three-way race. He defeated Democratic incumbent Jon Corzine, Former State Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Chris Daggett ran as a high-profile Independent.

Christie was re-elected in a landslide in 2013 over Democratic former State Senate Majority Leader Barbara Buono.

Mike Pence will reportedly announce his candidacy on June 7th

After much speculation, the Associated Press reports that Mike Pence will finally formally enter the race. On that date, also his birthday, Pence is expected to release a video statement. In addition, he will appear at a campaign launch event in Des Moines, Iowa; also an early voting state.

In 2016, candidate Trump chose Pence as his potential vice president, which he would become in early 2017. After Trump lost re-election in 2020, he tried to convince Pence to stop the certification of the votes. Pence, who would not have even had the power to do so, refused to.

The riot at the Capitol ensued, where many Trump supporters were recorded as calling for Pence's assassination.

Mike Pence was born in Columbus in central Indiana. His father had been a highly-decorated veteran of the Korean War. He would graduate from Hanover College and what was then the Indiana University School of Law - Indianapolis. During his younger years, Pence was a Democrat and volunteered for his local party chapter.

Pence's first political candidacies came in 1988 and 1990. He ran for the United States House of Representatives in the 2nd District of Indiana. Falling short of Democratic incumbent Philip Sharp each time. Along the way, Pence became a radio personality with shows airing on several Indiana stations.

He also became a television host on WNDY in Indianapolis.

In 2000, Pence was elected to the U.S. House from the 2nd District. Republican incumbent David McIntosh had opted for an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign. Re-districting would move Pence the state's 6th District soon after. He was elected to a total of six terms in the House. In 2007, he was named ranking member of a Select Committee tasked with investigating the fallout of a controversial agriculture bill. Two years later, he was made chairman of the House Republican Conference.

In 2012, Pence was elected governor of Indiana, prevailing over Democratic former State House Speaker John R. Gregg. He had won the Republican nomination again in 2016. But withdrew from the race when he became Trump's nominee for vice president. Lieutenant Governor Eric Holcomb replaced him on the ticket and won the general election.