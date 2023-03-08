Estonia recently held its 2023 election for members of the Riigikogu, the country's parliament. Incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was leading her political party, Eesti Reformierakond ('Estonian Reform Party'). The party supports a platform of centrist to center-right policies.

Perhaps the biggest issue in the campaign was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And, by extension, national defense and refugee policies. Like Ukraine, Estonia also borders Russia. The Economist has called Kallas "Ukraine's most committed backer." Relative to its GDP, Estonia has been the most prolific donor of military supplies to Ukraine.

And it seems that the nation's voters have delivered a mandate to continue such support.

Estonian Reform Party puts up big numbers

The Estonian Reform Party put up a near-dominant performance in its country's 2023 election. While it did not score quite enough seats to secure an outright majority, it far and away outperformed its rivals. More than doubling the seat total of its closest competitor.

A coalition will have to be negotiated and formed, but Kallas is almost a certain lock to remain as prime minister. According to the Financial Times, Kallas said she would talk with all the other parties that won seats. But she ruled out a coalition with the second-place finisher, Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond ("Conservative People's Party of Estonia").

Going into the election, Kallas' party was one part a three-member coalition. With the Sotsiaaldemokraatliik Erakond ("Social Democratic Party") and Isamaa ("Fatherland"). If that coalition remains in place, it would be more than enough to form a majority government in the Riigikogu. There is also the Eesti Keskerakond ("Estonian Centre Party"), led by former Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

As well as the new political party Eesti 200 ("Estonia 200"). A coalition agreement with either one would constitute a majority of seats in he parliament.

Kallas and her party had previously emerged as the apparent winner in the last parliamentary election, held in 2019. But failed to form a coalition. Eventually leading to government headed by the Centre Party.

Kallas is also the daughter of a former prime minister

Kaja Kallas has been the prime minister of Estonia since early 2021. She took over in the role after the previous government was toppled amid a corruption scandal. Initially, she led a coalition between the Reform Party and the Centre Party. The government make-up would change the following year.

Kallas has been the party leader since 2018. She is currently in her second tenure as a member of the Riigikogu. Kallas has also been a member of the European Parliament. She is a graduate of the University of Tartu and the Estonian Business School.

Siim Kallas, Kaja's father, was the prime minister from 2002 to 2003. He had previously been the minister of foreign affairs under Prime Minister Tiit Vahi.

The elder Kallas later served in the European Commission under Presidents Romano Prodi and Jose Manuel Barroso. In 2016, he was an unsuccessful candidate for president of Estonia.

Eduard Alver, Siim Kallas' grandfather, was also a noted political and military figure in Estonia. Including leading the national military forces during the Estonia War of Independence.