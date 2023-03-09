Marc Garneau has led an eclectic and distinguished career. He would rise to the upper echelon of Canadian politics and become a groundbreaking figure in space travel. As well as serve as a longtime member of what is now the Royal Canadian Navy.

Garneau was first elected to the Canadian Parliament from the Montreal region of Quebec in 2008. Originally from the riding of Westmount-Ville-Marie and more recently from Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount. But it seems that he's now ready to become a private citizen once more.

Says he's stepping down from politics

Marc Garneau is resigning from his position as a member of the Canadian Parliament, report the CBC and CTV News. Garneau apparently first broke the news in a meeting with fellow Quebec MPs, followed by other member of the Liberal Party of Canada, to which he belongs. Shortly after, he delivered a speech on the House of Commons floor, saying it would be his final one.

In his farewell address, Garneau implored his colleagues to move past lingering hostilities. Like many other countries, politics in Canada have become increasingly hostile as of late. "My challenge to you is to find your better angels, and to put away the anger and false indignation. Criticize by all means, but do it with respect and maybe even wit," Garneau said.

He encouraged them to make it so Canadians could be "proud of this House and the people in it."

When Garneau was first elected to Parliament in 2008, he succeeded Lucienne Robillard, who had resigned. Robillard had been a Cabinet member for Prime Ministers Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin. She had also briefly been the deputy leader of the Liberal Party.

Garneau had previously stood for Parliament in 2006 in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges. He lost to incumbent Meili Faille of Bloc Quebecois.

Garneau has been re-elected five times since then. In 2013, he unsuccessfully sought to become leader of the Liberal Party. The race was eventually won by Justin Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

After becoming prime minister, Trudeau appointed Garneau as minister of transport in 2015. Garneau remained in the role until 2021. That year, he served for a short time as the minister of foreign affairs.

Was the first Canadian known to have been to outer space

While still serving in the military, Marc Garneau was chosen as a member of Canada's first team of astronauts. He was the first of the class to travel to space in 1984. The mission marked not only the first time that a Canadian reached space, but an Australian as well. Australian-born astronaut Paul Scully-Power was also making the trip. Among their other crewmates was iconic American astronaut Sally Ride.

Garneau flew on two more missions to space in following years.

In 2001, he was named as executive vice-president of the Canadian Space Agency. Later in the year, he became its president. In between his time with the agency and Parliament, Garneau was chancellor of Carleton University.

In 1992, Garneau became a member of the International Space Hall of Fame. For his space career, he was also named to the Order of Canada, originally as an officer, and later promoted to companion.

Was a high-ranking officer in the Maritime Command

Marc Garneau is a native of Quebec City. He went on to graduate from the Royal Military College of Canada with a degree in engineering physics. Afterward, he entered what was then the Maritime Command of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Along the way, he earned a doctorate in electrical engineering via the Imperial College of Science and Technology. He also served aboard the HCS Algonquin and studies at the Canadian Forces Command and Staff College.