Joaquin Castro is a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives. He holds his seat in Congress from the 20th District of the State of Texas. The district is based in San Antonio.

He and his twin brother, Julian, are well-known political figures in the region. According to Roll Call, he's expected to stay close to home "for several weeks." He required time to recuperate and recover due to his health.

Had to have gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors removed

Joaquin Castro has reportedly been diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancer.

He is at least the third member of Congress in recent weeks to publicly announce a cancer diagnosis. Following Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin and Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

Castro underwent surgery to remove neuroendocrine tumors in the lining of his gastrointestinal tract. Tumors that originate from cells that are an essential part of the human body's hormonal system. Castro is being treated by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. According to NBC, he has a "good" prognosis.

Castro was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012. He had initially planned to face off with sitting U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett. It would've been for the Democratic nomination for a seat from Texas' 35th District.

But the 20th District's Charlie Gonzalez opting to retire led to a change of plans. He has been re-elected five times since then.

He's a former chairman of the International Development, International Organizations and Global Social Impact Subcommittee. Which falls under the jurisdiction of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In 2021, Castro was a manager of the second impeachment trail of former President Donald Trump.

In 2002, Castro was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. He defeated incumbent Arthur Reyna in the Democratic primary. Castro won another four terms in the State House. Eventually becoming vice chairman of its Committee on Higher Education.

Chaired his brother's Presidential campaign

Joaquin Castro was educated at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. He later studied political science and communications at Stanford University, where he graduated with honors. Afterward, Castro received a degree from Harvard Law School. By his side at the school was his twin brother. They both also went on to work for the Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld law firm.

Julian Castro served on the San Antonio City Council and was later elected the city's mayor in 2009. He was re-elected in 2013. The following year he was appointed as United States secretary of housing and urban development by President Barack Obama.

Julian was considered as a potential vice president for Hillary Clinton. He was later a candidate himself for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination.