Britain faced the fury of Storm Dudley that left thousands of people without power. Electricity is an integral part of our lives in today's world, from the kitchen to the drawing-room. Therefore, when power lines go down, the people feel helpless and isolated from the mainstream.

The only alternative is to switch over to Renewable Energy or wait for the restoration of power. In addition, the storm led to issues related to Travel. These were in the form of damaged overhead wires that affected service in portions of the Tyne and Wear Metro. There was also suspension of service at different places due to uprooted trees, collapsed walls on a bridge, and other similar incidents.

These might appear to be minor, but they directly impact the lives of the people.

The BBC quoted Northern Powergrid saying - "around 14,000 customers have been affected so far." It added that it was possible to restore supply to over 10,000 customers, and the company is on full alert. Some of the outages are in pockets, and the damage was due to strong winds. Earlier, Storm Arwen had left large parts of Britain without power. Now, it is Storm Dudley. Two storms in quick succession put a strain on resources. Incidentally, instances of storms are on the rise. It is a global phenomenon, and people have to get used to such situations.

Floods possible due to Storm Dudley

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings as well as flood alerts.

The latter is for places where there are possibilities of flooding. Floods bring with them problems like the stranding of vehicles in the waters. Rescue teams have to enter the scene. There is also the isolation of people and communities and the accumulation of debris. Storm Dudley brought with it "strong winds, large waves, and spray." The climatic disturbance gave rise to innumerable travel hurdles.

The BBC adds that high-sided vehicles were not allowed on the Humber Bridge in Yorkshire. People also had to endure the non-availability of trains between Leeds and London. The cancellations were due to damaged overhead power lines. At certain locations, the wind speed was around 74mph. Forecasters cautioned Eunice could bring with it snow in high areas.

In November last, tropical storm Wanda moved from the United States and across the Atlantic towards Britain.

Met office advises people to remain indoors because of Storm Eunice

According to Sky News, Storm Eunice would strike after Storm Dudley. There could be winds up to 100mph, and the Met Office cautions people not to venture outdoors. That would ensure safety because Storm Dudley had led to power failure apart from chaotic conditions for travel by road or by train. The Met Office has also issued a "danger to life" amber warning. It is applicable to practically the whole country. They have not ruled out further outages and disruption to the transport network. Obviously, travel plans would go haywire, and lives would be in disarray.

In June last year, tropical storm Claudette targeted the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Storm Dudley triggered a warning of the potential risk to life and property

The storms left many households without power across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Sky News mentions an amber wind warning for some regions. The warning pertains to the potential risk to life and property. Wind speeds varied between 74mph and 81mph. Storm Eunice could be even more damaging. It could bring with it heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions. Wind speeds could go up to 90mph, and gales could reach up to 100mph in coastal regions. Social media published images of the damage. Authorities warned people to avoid taking selfies because of the risks involved with choppy seas and large waves.