People in Scotland are still without power in their homes because Storm Arwen left the electricity network severely damaged. It happened due to uprooted trees that damaged the power lines and the distribution network. These occur during climatic disturbances.

Residents in different parts of Scotland, Perthshire, and Angus, etcetera are still waiting for the power situation to return to normal. Life today depends on electricity at every step. In such cases, Renewable Energy can be a solution. Those who have suitable provisions for this can breathe easily.

Given an increase in climatic disorders, the importance of alternate sources of electricity comes into focus, especially for businesses, schools, hospitals, etcetera.

The BBC says people in Scotland struggle to get reliable updates from their energy providers. One of them, in his 80s, said he and his wife felt "completely abandoned."

SSEN is the energy provider. It confirms supply restored to thousands of customers, but many more are yet to get it. The energy firms have tendered apologies to those affected. Storm Arwen battered parts of the UK with 100 mph winds in some areas.

The Met Office cautions about storm damages.

The strong winds of Storm Arwen have damaged trees and properties, and the Met Office cautioned about the risk of wet, cold, and windy conditions.

There could be northerly winds of up to 60mph.

The BBC mentions about possibilities of high tides on the east coast. To ensure safety, there would be the deployment of flood barriers. Minister Nicola Sturgeon resorted to Twitter to say - those facing the "almost intolerable" situation would receive help as soon as possible.

There are complaints about the difficulties people are facing. It is especially frustrating for the aged population. They feel isolated. As one of them commented - "We could have been on Mars." In February, a winter storm threw life out of gear in Texas and other parts of the United States.

Communities paralyzed by the Storm

According to Mirror UK, Storm Arwen has left thousands without power.

Moreover, it has destroyed a caravan site. The high-speed icy blast that struck the country robbed thousands of electricity residents for six days. It is easy to understand the plight of the people because electricity drives life. In one locality, 6,500 homes were still living in darkness. The Storm damaged many buildings, and many schools in the area stayed closed.

Moreover, there were no power, heat, electricity, or working phone lines. People have to get used to such scenarios. These are how the world is reacting to the ill-treatment it receives from humans. In August, tropical storm Fred struck Florida, Georgia, and the Bahamas.

Caravan site in ruins due to Storm Arwen

The Storm devastated a caravan site in Northumberland.

Mirror UK says it was one of the worst-hit spots, and the Storm's force destroyed many holiday homes. Some of the caravans had only the bases left. Many domestic items like kitchen cabinets, TVs, and sofas lay scattered on the seafront.

One of the residents described the site as "a devastation scene." He added that the caravans broke apart like balsa wood. An electrician compared the scenes of destruction to the effect of an atom bomb. A councilor of Northumberland confirms that five towns and villages still do not have power even after six days. It seems some locations are in remote areas with no means of communication. The authorities are going door to door trying to gather information concerning their needs. They are offering food, drinks, and even accommodation if they are unable to live in their homes.