Invaders from Russia gained entry into Ukraine from three sides. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war through a pre-dawn televised address. In the address, he described it as “a special military operation" to protect people. Russian forces captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant. It opens up the route to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. This city was the scene of explosions and gunfire. The situation was no different in other parts of the country. These left many people dead and the death toll keeps rising, also if the number of the deaths is not confirmed.

Tens of thousands have fled. The United States had warned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it has happened.

Reuters quotes U.S. President Joe Biden saying - "This is a premeditated attack. Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." Biden was interacting with the media at the White House. He also mentioned about a series of new sanctions. The invasion brought the curtains down on diplomatic efforts by Western leaders. The President of France had discussed the subject of Ukraine with the Russian President and arranged a summit with the US President. It has not helped to defuse tensions.

Highway choked with traffic as people fled from Ukraine

As fighting intensified, the highway out of Kyiv choked with traffic across all five lanes. It was of people who were fleeing into neighboring countries. The fighting covered multiple fronts. Russian paratroopers landed at the Hostomel airport, just outside Kyiv. An official later confirmed the recapture of the airfield.

Missiles rained down on targets across Ukraine and normal travel posed problems. Reuters says President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the people of Ukraine to defend their country and added that arms would not be a problem for those willing to fight. He labeled the sounds of the ongoing warfare as the sounds of a new Iron Curtain.

The people of Ukraine had carried out mock drills in Chernobyl in preparation of a Russian attack.

Claims and counter claims on the war between Ukraine and Russia

In his speech, President Putin referred to Russia's powerful nuclear arsenal. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France interpreted this as a threat. He added that the Russian president should realize that NATO was a nuclear alliance. US President Biden ruled out sending U.S. troops to defend Ukraine. However, Washington would reinforce its NATO allies wherever required. Reuters adds that Russia and Ukraine are among the top exporters of grain. The current conflict situation would lead to global disruption in economies. As far as war casualties go Ukraine claims it downed Russian helicopters and other equipment of warfare.

Russia, on its part, clamed destruction of 83 land-based Ukrainian targets with success on all its goals..

Neighboring countries prepare to accept refugees from Ukraine

According to the BBC, Russia launched a major assault on Ukraine. It is a three-pronged attack on all fronts using aerial, naval and surface routes. Russian President demands that the military of Ukraine lay down its arms. President Volodymyr Zelensky used a social media platform to say - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself.” Ukrainians are fleeing and neighboring countries are ready to accept them as refugees. Moldova revealed more than 4,000 people had already arrived from across the border.

The UK, EU and other Western allies agreed to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow, but would not deploy troops. An official of Ukraine mentioned about loss of more than 40 soldiers. The country also talked about losses from the Russian side in the form of troops and aircraft.