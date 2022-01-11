David Sassoli was a famed journalist in his native country of Italy. Eventually, he threw his hat in the ring in the world of politics. He would go on to become one of the highest-ranking politicians in Europe.

In recent months, Sassoli's health had been in decline. However, MSN reports that he'd had problems with his immune system. Some of the details have been vague. Sadly, they were apparently severe.

Passed away in Aviano, Italy

David Sassoli died on Monday in Aviano in northeastern Italy. Politico indicates that he'd been hospitalized there since shortly after Christmas.

A few months before, he'd been hospitalized in Strasbourg, Germany. At that time, it was reportedly because of a severe case of pneumonia. At the time of his death, Sassoli held the office of president of the European Parliament.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among those releasing statements of mourning following Sassoli's passing. Saying in part that she was "deeply saddened by the terrible loss of" her "dear friend." She also stated that he'd been an "outstanding" president of the European Parliament. Others issuing statements include European Parliament First Vice President Roberta Metsola and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe.

Sassoli was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009 from the constituency of Central Italy.

He was a member of the center-left Partito Democratico (Democratic Party). In 2013, Sassoli was an unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Rome. Italian Senator Ignazio Marino ultimately won the race.

In 2014, Sassoli was re-elected to the European Parliament. He was also selected as one of the Parliament's vice presidents and part of the membership of the European Parliament Intergroup on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights.

He was again re-elected to the European Parliament in 2019. That year, Sassoli was also chosen as the Parliament's new president. He succeeded another member from Central Italy in Antonio Tajani.

Sassoli had been one of Italy's most well-known journalists

David Sassoli was a native of Florence. He would go on political science at the Sapienza University of Rome.

In Rome, he took a journalism job with Il Tempo. Sassoli would eventually go on to work with various publications, including ASCA. He became a reporter for the television series "TG3". He collaborated with journalist Michele Santoro for other projects. During the same timeframe, Santoro would also become a member of the European Parliament.

Later, Sassoli was named as an anchor for "TG1", one of the world's most popular television news series. Eventually, he was chosen as its deputy director. Sassoli would ultimately retire from journalism to pursue his career in politics.

David Sassoli was married to noted architect Alessandra Vittorini. Together, they had two children.