Climatic disturbances threw parts of Britain into disarray as storm Arwen struck with wind speeds reaching 100 mph in certain areas. Weather warnings related to wind remain in place and it covers large areas of the UK. The result was uprooted trees that blocked roads and reduced Travel options. In addition, there was damage to properties with reports of three deaths linked to trees. Two of these were of trees that crashed down on the persons. The third was when a tree hit a pick-up truck in Scotland.

Sky News says North West Motorway Police reported about more than 100 lorries stuck in the snow on a highway.

Loss of power affected hundreds of thousands of customers. It was due to the fury of gales that led to power cuts. Incidents of power cuts are common during storms and these are on the rise.

Met Office describes the gusts of the storm as "damaging"

The red warning is rare and it indicates "danger to life." This phase expired and the amber and yellow warnings for wind remain. The former warning is for the northeast coasts of England and Scotland, and the southwest coasts of England and Wales.

The latter warning applies to most of the UK. The general advice to the people is to go out of doors only when necessary. Sky News quotes the Met Office describing the gusts overnight as "damaging." Wind speeds could reach 98 mph in Northumberland. Fallen debris led to blockage of roads in Scotland. The storm affected the train services as trains in some sections slowly stopped because of a combination of high winds, heavy rain and snowfall.



The storm could bring down temperatures

There could be a drop in temperatures in some regions due to Storm Arwen. These are in parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands. Safety concerns led to postponement of a rugby game. It was a union Premiership game between Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors.

Sky News also makes a mention of abandoned plans of ITV in North Wales. There were multiple incidents of uprooted trees and roofs of houses blown off. The Met Office cautioned people about dangers in the coasts. It advised the people to give a wide berth to coastal areas because of the waves and debris that could turn out to be life threatening. Incidentally, Arwen is the first named storm of the current season. It began in September and could cross the North Sea and enter Europe.

Britain helpless as Storm Arwen strikes

According to The BBC, the storm left three dead as it struck Britain with high winds, rain and snow. The gusts reached speeds of nearly 100 mph in Northumberland, and left dozens of lorries stranded in snow on the M62.

Scotland experienced loss of power. The Met office issued a red warning for wind. It was across the east coast of Scotland and northeast England. There are reports of damage to many buildings and disruption in movement by train. This is attributed to significant damage to the rail network. Any storm is a natural disaster and leaves the people at the mercy of the elements. Uprooted trees and debris block the roads with corresponding hurdles in undertaking travel. Moreover, a storm means damages to not only properties but also to infrastructures.