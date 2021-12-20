The death toll in the Philippines from Super typhoon Rai is more than 375. This could increase because there is a breakage in communication to several areas with consequent delay in receiving information. Hence, it is difficult to assess the extent of loss and damages.

Super Typhoon Rai struck with winds of about 120mph, and hundreds of people were injured or missing. Rescue teams are on the scene, and there are fears of widespread landslides and flooding. These might add to the death toll. The Philippines Red Cross has revealed the non-availability of essentials like power, communications, and water to the media.

Obviously, travel would be a difficult proposition. In such situations, renewable energy can be a boon because today's world relies heavily on gadgets powered by electricity. An official of the Red Cross compared the scenes to those of areas bombed during World War Two.

The BBC says the storm led to the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and community buildings. The Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal for funds to undertake long-term relief efforts. These are humanitarian needs because people have lost their homes and belongings and have to rebuild their lives. The global community has to extend a helping hand. In September 2018, a typhoon forced the closure of airports in Hong Kong and casinos in Macau.

Typhoon Rai damaged the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao

In October 2019, a typhoon in Japan affected some Rugby World Cup matches. The authorities deployed military personnel, coast guard, and fire departments for search and rescue operations. The BBC adds that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte conducted an aerial survey of the areas ravaged by the storm.

The islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao suffered extensive damages. In the words of Arlene Bag-ao, governor of the Dinagat islands - the region had been "leveled to the ground" by the typhoon. She also talked about the all-around destruction of the fields and the scarcity of food and water.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan left more than 6000 people dead

Each year, the Philippines has to face about 20 storms and typhoons. Super Typhoon Rai is the most powerful to hit the country in 2021. It came late in the season. Normally, these develop between July and October. The BBC remembers the Typhoon Haiyan of 2013. It left more than 6000 dead and was the country's deadliest storm on record. Scientists have cautioned that global warming is a factor that contributes to such disasters. They have warned that rising global temperatures, induced by man-made climate change, are responsible for typhoons. There is awareness among the world leaders on the subject of climate change. It comes up for discussion at various international forums and the leaders have drawn up strategies.

These need implementation on priority.

The Philippines hit by the strongest typhoon of the year

According to Sky News, the strongest typhoon of the year devastated the Philippines. It left a trail of death across the country. It is difficult to ascertain the death toll given downed communications. Water stations were down due to a power outage caused by the typhoon. As a result, there is a shortage of food and drinking water. Many towns and cities did not have electricity due to the extreme weather event. The Philippine Coastguard revealed the stranding of hundreds of passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers on vessels in different islands.

Moreover, landslides and flooding have added to the woes of the people.

The floods forced the people to go to their roofs or climb up the nearby trees until the rescue teams arrived. There was also the evacuation of residents to safety. The typhoon damaged three regional airports and affected air travel.