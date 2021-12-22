Papua New Guinea is an archipelago comprising hundreds of islands. These add up to a vast coastline and unparalleled coral reef biodiversity. These reefs maintain the region's ecological balance and, apart from being a source of food, generate income and provide protection against climatic disturbances like storms.

The women of Papua New Guinea have undertaken the responsibility of conserving their local coral reefs. They are banned from diving, but they have defied traditions. They have started the Sea Women Melanesia, and the members convinced the communities that they should remove the ban.

Their interest is to conserve their local coral reefs. They are examples of what women can achieve once they are determined.

Sky News says these women interact with indigenous communities to draw up plans to create and manage temporary marine protected areas. That helps their objective, and the marine lives get a new lease of life. The individual behind this is Evangelista Apelis., a biologist and co-director of the project. She relies on knowledge from the locals. In her words - "They have a whole idea about their sea. They know where they can get the best fish, what species, certain locations, and all that." A news report of December 2017 said coral reefs are dying around the globe.

Coral reefs are vital to the future of our planet

The project Sea Women Melanesia has earned recognition. UNEP recognized the United Nations Environment Programme by giving it the Champions of the Earth award. Inger Andersen, UNEP's executive director, said coral reefs are vital to the future of our planet. She appreciated the work done by the Sea Women.

The project, localized in a small society, is impacting the world. Sky News explains that the Sea Women Melanesia extends training to local communities. They have to monitor and assess the reefs. Based on their feedback, the team can plan to take further action to conserve them.

These women get a nominal stipend as an incentive.

They have stepped out of their comfort zones and are involved in conserving the reefs. In March 2020, a report said coral reefs in Australia faced the third mass bleaching in five years from global warming. The coral reefs in Australia are a favorite Travel destination.

Women chart the health of the fragile coral reefs

According to UNEP, the non-profit group Sea Women of Melanesia is this year's Champion of the Earth for Inspiration and Action.

This group of women from Papua New Guinea chart the health of the wonders of nature and are the tools of change. Melanesia is a grouping of island nations in the South Pacific. These women impart training to the local women on scuba diving and other relevant skills.

The knowledge is useful when they have to monitor the health of the reefs. That way, they can create and restore marine protected areas. Coral reefs are endangered by climate change and could disappear by 2100.

Climate change, overfishing, and pollution threaten the coral reefs

Coral reefs worldwide have to withstand climate change, overfishing, and pollution. UNEP says since 2009 alone, almost 14 percent of the world's corals have disappeared. Many of those that remain fall in the category of endangered. Healthy reefs are essential because they can withstand climate change impacts.

These include ocean acidification and extreme events. However, unless the world takes drastic action to limit global warming, the live coral might gradually vanish.

The Sea Women operate in the Coral Triangle. It covers the Great Barrier Reef and the island archipelagos of Melanesia and South East Asia. It is one of the world's premier destinations for underwater tourism. It is also home to a significant fisheries industry, but the surging human populations and waste levels are matters of concern.