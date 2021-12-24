The scare of Omicron has forced Singapore to rethink its strategies related to Travel. It decided to suspend the issue of new tickets for those who arrive from a select number of countries. This temporary restriction would be in force until January 20. The freeze would be on sale of tickets for coming flights and buses under its quarantine-free travel program. The government cited the reason as risk arising from Omicron, the newest version of Coronavirus. This virus has its origin in China and has taken an unaccountable number of lives worldwide.

To avoid infection, there are restrictions imposed on the people.

Daily Mail UK says Singapore has a vaccinated travel lane program. This is a quarantine-free entry applicable to fully vaccinated travelers. They should arrive on designated flights and buses from selected countries. These include Australia, India, Malaysian, Britain, and America. The Health Ministry explained – "Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant." The intention is to reassess the adequacy of existing facilities about healthcare capacity and vaccination. In November 2020, Singapore had plans to launch an air travel bubble with Hong Kong.

Omicron threatens the travel options in Singapore

Coronavirus has played havoc with businesses. With the arrival of vaccines, the world was expecting a return to normalcy. It had started to happen, and different business segments expected to regain lost ground. Many of them had their backs to the wall. However, new variants of the virus emerged, and the travel industry is trying to develop solutions.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

In Singapore, Omicron has reared its head. The government intends to reduce the Vaccinated Travel Lane VTL quotas and sell a ticket for travel after January 20. Those who have VTL tickets can still travel, provided they meet all other requirements. Daily Mail UK adds that the government urged people arriving in Singapore to follow protocols of social interactions.

They should also avoid crowds and outdoor eating. Singapore has confirmed Omicron cases, most of them imported. In October 2020, Singapore Airlines converted two of its stationary A380 superjumbos to restaurants. The airline wanted to keep alive the feeling of being in the air even though there were no flights.

Singapore had started to reopen to select countries

Omicron emerged about a month ago. It is now the most dominant Covid-19 strain in many countries and accounts for more than 70 percent of cases in the United States. Singapore has been reopening gradually to select countries since October. Daily Mail UK mentions that the government had abandoned a Covid-zero approach still being pursued in China and Hong Kong.

In fact, Singapore is the latest country in Southeast Asia to suspend its reopening efforts. It wants to follow the wait and watch policy. There is a drastic drop in Singapore's local cases, but the imported ones of Omicron are matters of concern. Thailand has already halted its quarantine-free entry program.

Singapore has agreements for quarantine-free air travel

According to Fortune, Singapore has agreements with 24 countries for quarantine-free air travel. It also has an agreement with Malaysia for overland bus services. The government said those who have purchased tickets would be able to travel. The Ministry of Health said the country would also reduce quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20.

It will be a temporary measure. The worries are because of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus. Singapore is one of the most vaccinated places in the world. A recent news item in the media mentioned Singapore Airlines and its plans to bring back the Airbus A380 into service.