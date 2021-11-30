Under a recently concluded security deal, the U.K. and the U.S. agreed to extend help to Australia to strengthen its maritime powers. The Aukus submarine deal and North Korea blasted it because such a step would escalate tension and bring the world closer to a "nuclear war." The deal struck in September envisages Australia building at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. America and Britain would provide the necessary expertise and technology. Incidentally, North Korea is not in a mood to abandon its nuclear ambitions despite international sanctions.

During the tenure of Donald Trump, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did make efforts to arrive at an understanding. However, they could not reach an agreement.

Mirror U.K. says the Aukus submarine deal has increased tension in the region. North Korea looks at the partnership as a "tool for war." In its opinion, a deal of this nature could pose "serious threats" to world peace. The North has mentioned its apprehensions on its foreign ministry website. It describes the United States as "the world's largest country of war and invasion." In October, the North confirmed successful testing of its new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

France upset by the U.K.- U.S. submarine deal

The Aukus submarine deal was a move that angered France.

This was because it led to the scrapping of a high-value deal the country had already signed with Australia. Moreover, the Aukus submarine deal did not go down well with the rival powers in the South China Sea. One of the reasons could be an attempt to curtail the influence of China. A broad outline of the Aukus agreement is about sharing of intelligence.

Mirror U.K. adds that Australia could receive secret technology to build nuclear-powered submarines. These would not be equipped with nuclear weapons. The submarines would be faster when compared to conventionally powered fleets. In addition, they would be harder to detect. Another plus point would be its ability to remain underwater for several months while the missiles could travel longer distances.

Of course, Australia does not have any intention to arm them with nuclear weapons.

The submarine deal could have far-reaching repercussions

China feels the new UK-US partnership could have far-reaching repercussions. The action could lead to an arms race and nuclear proliferation. The comments of North Korea relate to its concerns over the Aukus submarine deal. Mirror U.K. quotes an official saying - "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of the nuclear arms race." In November 2019, the U.S. Navy boosted its submarine force and began working on Block V Virginia subs.

North Korea links the submarine deal with a nuclear arms race

According to The BBC, North Korea has condemned the new submarine security pact between the U.S., U.K., and Australia. A Foreign Ministry official of the North said the deal would "upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region." The Aukus pact would cover cruise missiles, Artificial Intelligence, and other technologies. Recently, North Korea conducted a couple of major weapons tests. These included a long-range cruise missile and a ballistic missile. This would be the first time in six decades that the U.S. shares its submarine technology. It had shared it only once with the U.K. France had signed a deal with Australia in 2016 for building 12 conventional submarines. That is no longer valid, and France has criticized the deal. It learned about the new deal a few hours before the public announcement.