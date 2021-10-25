Those who love to go on cruises would be delighted to know that Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has announced the start of cruises. It has earmarked the Serenade of the Seas to set the ball rolling. It was that period when the deadly virus struck and left behind a trail of death worldwide. Coronavirus had forced cruise ship operators to drop anchor and wait for the situation to improve. Airlines grounded their fleet, and those associated with the Travel industry had to dream up strategies to remain visible. Medics defined the protocol and safety measures.

One of these was to avoid physical contact with strangers and stay away from crowds. It had a direct effect on travel, entertainment, sports, and related sectors. This was because it is normal for people to gather at these venues. The wait is now over, and cruise ships are getting to set sail soon. The Royal Caribbean plans for a nearly year-long cruise around the world. The ship would set sail from Miami in December 2023 and return to base in September 2024. That would mean sailing for 274 nights.

CNN says the duration of the voyage would be nine months and cover more than 150 destinations. A senior official described the trip as "The Ultimate World Cruise" that would help travel-starved cruisers "make up for the lost time." He is none other than Royal Caribbean International president Michael Bayley.

In August last year, a media report said cruise ships would restart Mediterranean packages taking precautions against coronavirus.

Attractions on offer in the world cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has chosen its Serenade of the Seas to go around the world. This ship has been a part of the fleet since 2003. Its length is 965 feet, and with 13 decks, it can accommodate up to 2,476 guests.

The itinerary is attractive. It will travel around the Caribbean and take in Central and South America. CNN adds there would be trips to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Iguazu Falls in Argentina. Other attractive destinations include the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, and the Pyramids of Giza. These are world-renowned landmarks.

In December 2017, a Royal Caribbean pleasure cruise turned into one of misery because of an illness that affected travelers. The authorities took prompt action.

Cruise around the world was popular in pre-pandemic times

Royal Caribbean, the cruise company, has indicated the price range for the full excursion. Those who plan to join can avail options like booking for the full nine-month experience or just joining for portions of the trip. They could opt for the Americas and Antarctica. CNN mentions that world cruises were popular in the pre-pandemic times. However, their duration was usually around 150 days. Viking Cruises did go in for a 245-day trip from August 2019 to May 2020. It died a natural death after coronavirus led to a shut down in spring 2020.

A world cruise that promises all seven continents

According to ABC 7, Royal Caribbean has drawn up plans for the longest and most comprehensive world cruise ever. It will visit all seven continents and cover over 150 destinations in 65 countries. The itinerary accommodates several great wonders of the world. Coronavirus had kept travel-hungry people indoors, and there would be takers for a cruise of this nature. They can once again let down their hair and enjoy freedom from the shackles of the virus. This virus had put restrictions like quarantine on travelers. That meant a person who arrived in a new country would have to remain locked up in the hotel for several days as specified by the authorities. It devastated the tourism sector and resulted in the loss of business for the local economy that depended on tourists.